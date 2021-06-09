Deadwood does away with mask mandate at city hall, library

DEADWOOD — For the first time in more than a year, patrons may enter Deadwood City Hall and the public library without being required to wear a face covering.
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission passed a resolution repealing a previous resolution that would have required face coverings be worn at these properties until July.
“At this point, the resolution was originally going to go through July 5,” said Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “With the changes to CDC guidelines, we have decided that now is the time to lift them, here at city hall and the library. We changed them at the Rec Center last time.”
The ordinance sets forth that private businesses still have the ability to mandate and enforce mask requirements as they deem fit.
“So, how we drafted this resolution is, we want private businesses to still do what they feel is best, as you guys have told them all along,” McKeown said. “It’s their business, you’re not going to dictate that. They can still do as they choose. At this point, we’ve decided that, effective today, that city hall, public library, and public transportation that masks will still be strongly encouraged.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko commended city staff.
“This has been a difficult time and you guys have taken a lot of heat because we’ve kept the face coverings out of respect and I appreciate everything you’ve done and I hope everyone continues to stay healthy,” Martinisko said.
McKeown said by no means are city officials saying the pandemic is over.
“We still have a long haul ahead, lots of visitors here, but today, we’re bringing a resolution to repeal our previous resolution,” she said. “We’ll adjust the city staff, comfort levels here, do what we need to do to make sure everybody feels completely supported and safe, as we’ve done all along.”
