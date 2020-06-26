Deadwood Chamber seeks 4th of July parade entries

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s Fourth of July parade is traditionally one of the area’s biggest and Chamber of Commerce officials are seeking entries to keep it that way.
Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad said there are consistently between 30 and 40 entries annually, but so far this year, there are around 20 entries.
“And we’re expecting more,” he said. “We want to have as many as possible. It’s open to anybody. If any business or any individual or group wants to be part of the parade, they’re more than welcome and they just need to give us a call.”
Staging for the parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the Days of ‘76 Complex, where it will originate and continue up Main Street to Pine Street, where the route will turn left to Sherman Street and will turn left again to return to the Days of ’76 Event Complex.
Harstad said events have been expanded, specifically, to include live entertainment at Outlaw Square after the parade, incorporating the new venue into the celebration.
“The sidewalk sales by the retailers have been done in the past, as well, but every year it grows in terms of the participation,” Harstad said.
Crazy Daze Sidewalk Sales can be found throughout downtown Deadwood all day July 4, as well as history re-enacted by the famed Deadwood Alive troupe, taking a 2 p.m. Shootout! to Main Street in front of the Celebrity and Oyster Bay.
Following the Shootout!, hundreds take their position to line the streets for the annual 3 p.m. Independence Day parade on Historic Main Street.
Following the parade, live music from Hot City Soul and Tie Dye Volcano will be held at Deadwood’s newest entertainment destination, Outlaw Square, from 4-8 p.m.
“The public is welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the music on the turf,” Harstad said. “Then, stick around after the concert to watch the recording of the Mt. Rushmore fireworks show on the Outlaw Square jumbotron big screen.”
All Independence Day events are free of charge and open to the public and there is no charge to be in Deadwood’s Fourth of July parade. Call 578-1876 to register a parade entry.
“We just want to make sure that people are comfortable and with the COVID era, everybody just be safe and follow the proper protocols and have a wonderful weekend,” Harstad said. “This is a continuation of where we left off. We started Monday with Movie Nights at Outlaw Square and then we had the concert series last night and those were very well received, so I think this is just a logical next step in our plan to get back to doing events.”
Proper protocols include social distancing and being mindful of those around you. Deadwood City event planners recognize concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and urge event attendees to take personal precautions as they see fit.
“As we continue to strive to get back to normal, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce encourages individuals to weigh their personal risk factors when deciding whether or not to attend Deadwood events,” Harstad said.
Guidelines adopted by the city set forth to encourage extensive measures practiced for safety of residents, businesses and guests with regard to COVID-19 can be found at www.deadwood.com.
