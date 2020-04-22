Deadwood Alive rides again

DEADWOOD — When it comes to historic reenactments and immersive entertainment on Main Street, Deadwood Alive will ride again – and for the next five years, at that.
Monday, the Deadwood city commission moved to accept an RFP from Deadwood Alive for Street Performers and directed city attorney Quentin Riggins to develop a contract with the troupe for the 2021-2025 seasons.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker explained that around five years ago, the city commission changed the ordinance that allowed only troupes to close the street for reenactments that were under contract and approved by the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
“We did advertise an RFP and got one response, and that is Deadwood Alive, who is our current provider of that,” Kuchenbecker said. “This would be for 2021 through 2025, at which time, we’d issue another RFP for consideration. The Historic Preservation Commission did review that RFP and recommends approval.”
Deadwood Alive is a nonprofit entity formed in 2000 with the goal of managing historically accurate, high quality professional street reenactments and providing professional actors in period accurate attire on Deadwood’s Main Street, interacting with Deadwood’s visitors during the summer season.
Deadwood Alive is also tasked with managing the nation’s longest running play, the Trial of Jack McCall, and maintaining the historical integrity while still entertaining today’s audiences.
Deadwood Alive also operates the Deadwood Stagecoach, teaching Deadwood history while riding on an authentic horse-drawn stagecoach.
In its RFP submission, Deadwood Alive requested funding in the amount of $148,000 for 2020 and anticipates $95,000 in revenues from trial ticket sales, stagecoach rides, and cast special appearances to fund the $254,500 proposed operating budget for 2020. The RFP states that subsequent years will require similar funding levels.
The budget funds the following: cast travel and appearances at South Dakota State Tourism Conference and Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Day at the South Dakota Legislature in January; spring season from March 20-May 16, which consists of Friday and Saturday street appearances and performances of four historical reenactors portraying the Deadwood Legends of Jack McCall, Con Stapleton, Wild Bill Hickok, and Seth Bullock for a minimum of four hours per day, with subsequent years featuring similar dates; main summer season performances of Mon.-Sat. Main Street shootout reenactments at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.; and the capture of Jack McCall at 7:30 p.m., followed by Trial of Jack McCall at 8 p.m., with additional performances interspersed throughout the day. These historically accurate reenactments will begin on May 23 and will continue through Sept. 26, except when the street is in use by chamber or city-sanctioned events; fall season Oct. 2 through Nov. 2, which will consist of Friday and Saturday street appearances and
performances of four historical reenactors portraying the Deadwood Legends for a minimum of four hours per day, with subsequent years following similar dates.
The budget funds six actors daily, along with additional support personnel, including sound/lighting stage techs, ticket sales, crowd and traffic control, and cleaning staff.
Deadwood Alive will continue, as time and budget allow, to provide reenactors for participation in city parades.
The Deadwood Alive cast and crew are available for conventions, bus groups and other events for a nominal fee around their scheduled performances and during the off-season.
The RFP also required the troupe to provide its safety procedures.
Deadwood Alive Executive Director Andy Mosher said Deadwood Alive is committed to putting safety first and enforces its firearms policy vigorously.
Since firearms are an integral part of many of the performances, the management and staff of Deadwood Alive realize that safety must be of the utmost importance,” Mosher said. “A very strict safety protocol is in effect and enforced daily. All staff sign a written safety policy yearly and it is gone through step by step with them by the executive director and assistant director.”
Included in the policies are extensive requirements pertaining to firearms.
“All staff must undergo firearms training, whether or not they will be handling firearms, prior to being involved in any performance where firearms are used,” Mosher said. “This training includes reading and understanding all safety policies, hands-on use, and firing of the troupe’s firearms and physical practice of these policies in rehearsals.”
Staff are only allowed to carry non-firing replica revolvers on the street unless they are in immediate preparation for a performance.
“Only then, will they be given a functioning firearm that has been loaded according to our policy,” Mosher said. “Each firearm used in performances is inspected and loaded by the loading captain or his designee and is also watched by a safety officer during this process. Each firearm is inspected at the beginning of each day, and before and after each use, totaling nine inspections per typical performance day. They are securely locked and stored between uses. At no time is the staff allowed to remove these firearms, whether firing or non-firing, from their holsters except as required to do the performances and are never pointed in the direction of the public.”
Deadwood Alive, Inc. is governed by an 11-member volunteer group of community and business leaders, dedicated to providing the best entertainment experience to the Deadwood visitor within their budget.
