Customers seeing more products on the shelves

NORTHERN HILLS –– There is plenty of food available in the nation, but according to grocery stores getting it to the warehouses and stores has proven a logistical challenge.
Ryan Meyer, co-owner/manager of Grocery Mart in Sturgis, admitted that toilet paper and disinfecting wipes still are at a premium, but most other products are moving through the supply chain again.
“They can only make toilet paper so fast, but most of the other food has caught up, it’s just now getting it out to the stores,” he said.
Meyer said when the run on grocery stores first began, there was a tremendous hit on the amount of inventory both at stores and at their affiliate warehouses.
“All the stores were ordering three times what they normally do for this time of year,” he said. “They just didn’t have enough inventory to fill the orders.”
The warehouses then went to a seven-day-a-week schedule, and hired additional truck drivers and fork-lift operators to meet the demand, Meyer said.
Affiliates are limited to the number of cases of products they can get, but are basing their orders on the amount of sales stores did in the past 12 weeks.
“That ensures that the huge stores don’t take all the food. They are trying to distribute it evenly. Which is fair,” he said.
Meyer said popular items people are buying include canned goods, frozen vegetables, milk, eggs, and flour and of course toilet paper and disinfecting wipes when they are in stock.
“Once those limits release, which will probably be next week, then the store will get back to totally being full. It was just a matter of catching up,” he said.
Ed Reid at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Sturgis said he wouldn’t comment on whether or not the supply lines of products have opened up again.
He did say, however that their online shopping program, Lynn’s To Go, has proven very popular.
“Our online has exploded,” he said.
Lynn’s has not hired more people to deal with the increased demand for online shopping, instead they have moved employees from other areas into the online, Reid said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.