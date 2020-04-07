Customers seeing more products on the shelves

Editor’s Note: This story was mistakenly published only in part. The Pioneer is republishing the story – this time in its entirety.
NORTHERN HILLS –– There is plenty of food available in the nation, but getting it to the warehouses and stores has proven a logistical challenge, say grocery store representatives in the Northern Hills.
Ryan Meyer, co-owner/manager of Grocery Mart in Sturgis, admitted that toilet paper and disinfecting wipes still are at a premium, but most other products are moving through the supply chain again.
“They can only make toilet paper so fast, but most of the other food has caught up, it’s just now getting it out to the stores,” he said.
Meyer said when the run on grocery stores first began there was a tremendous hit on the amount of inventory both at stores and at their affiliate warehouse.
“All the stores were ordering three times what they normally do for this time of year,” he said. “They just didn’t have enough inventory to fill the orders.”
The warehouses then went to a seven-day-a-week schedule, and hired additional truck drivers and fork-lift operators to meet the demand, Meyer said.
Affiliates are limited to the number of cases of products they can get, but are basing their orders on the amount of sales stores did in the past 12 weeks.
“That ensures that the huge stores don’t take all the food. They are trying to distribute it evenly. Which is fair,” he said.
Meyer said popular items people are buying include canned goods, frozen vegetables, milk, eggs, and flour, and of course toilet paper and disinfecting wipes when they are in stock.
“Once those limits release, which will probably be next week, then the store will get back to totally being full. It was just a matter of catching up,” he said.
Ed Reid at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Sturgis said he wasn’t commenting on whether or not the supply lines of products have opened up again.
He did say, however that their online shopping program, Lynn’s To Go, has proven very popular.
“Our online has exploded,” he said.
Lynn’s has not hired more people to deal with the increased demand for online shopping, instead they have moved employees from other areas into the online, Reid said.
Lynn’s Dakotamart in Lead
With the task of serving as the only dedicated grocery in Lead and Deadwood, Lynn’s Dakotamart was hit hard by the surge of shoppers scrambling to restock pantry shelves when news of the virus dropped; however, Steve Ralston, general manager for the store, said their warehouses are working hard to keep their supply trucks coming.
“There’s things that, of course, we still can’t get but over all we’re doing pretty good on getting product back to the store for the customers,” he said.
Ralston sighted toilet paper still as the number one thing that they are having a hard time keeping on shelves.
Ralston said has no intension of restricting its operations at this time; instead, they’re instituting some adaptations to help address the area’s health concerns.
“We’re not changing our hours at this time so they’re still welcome to come in any time between 7 (a.m.) and 9 (p.m.) to shop,” he said.
The store has started offering curbside pickup on Mondays and Thursdays for seniors ages 55 and up.
“So they can still get their groceries and feel safe,” he said.
Lueders Food Center in Spearfish
Lueders Food Center in Spearfish has seen a surge of business since news of the virus has caused many to stock up on supplies.
“We’re actually switching to three trucks a week instead of two to help take some of the pressure off both the warehouse and off of us,” said Jared Lueders, one of the managers of the store.
Lueders said the uptick in business has been a blessing for some of his employees, who also work in areas that have been hard hit by the situation.
“I have some of my part-time employees that have full-time jobs, that have lost their hours at their full-time job and we’ve been able to help them out by giving them additional hours here,” he said.
While cleaning supplies such as hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes remain a hot ticket item, which the warehouses are having a hard time brining into the store; Lueders said he was surprised to find dry goods like flour, yeast, sugar, and dried milk flying of the shelves.
“One virus and everybody turned into Betty Crocker,” he said with a laugh. “But good for them.”
Lueders said they’re taking measures to help get customers the items they need while still practicing safe social distancing.
“We have added another delivery day on Fridays,” he said. “If people do call for curbside, we’re happy to help them out with that as well as long as they give us time to get orders put together.”
Lueders Food Center in Belle Fourche
In Belle Fourche, Dave Kutz, Lueders Food Center store manager, said most products are returning to store shelves.
“There are still a few items that are hard to get,” Kutz said and named yeast as one of those elusive products.
“We’ve never sold that much yeast before,” he said.
And with the yeast went flour, sugar, and other baking products.
“All that stuff went really quick,” he said.
Flour is easier to obtain again, but some brands are still hard to obtain.
Toilet paper remains in high demand,” Kutz said.
“As soon as it comes in the door it goes back out the door,” he said.
Currently, the store receives delivery trucks on Mondays and Thursdays. “Those are our main loads with everything – dairy, meat, produce, grocery.”
He said the warehouses are able to deliver most of the products the store orders, but some, such as eggs, manufacturers are behind – after all, chickens can only lay so many eggs a day. This has caused the price of eggs to also increase and forced stores to receive an allocation of eggs.
Kutz said the Belle Fourche store delivers groceries on Fridays and he is considering adding another day. “We’ll do whatever it takes. If someone calls in and wants curbside pickup we can do that.”
Good Earth Natural Foods in Spearfish
Due to the spread of COVID-19 it seems only natural for people to look to their local health food store for natural supplements and immune boosters; which Doris Cardwell, co-manager and buyer for Good Earth Natural Foods in Spearfish said they have in spades.
“We do have a section with products that help with anxiety and nervousness,” she said. “That tends to be something that a lot of us are dealing with right now.”
Cardwell said her store is seeing the same shortages as most, with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and some dry goods remaining difficult to keep stocked.
“Because people’s buying habits have changed, most of our manufacturers and suppliers have been scrambling to adjust to that,” she said. “One week I might not be able to get flour, but then the next week I might get flour, but not be able to get yeast.”
However, overall, Cardwell said they are adapting well to the new order of business, and keeping a close eye on the health and safety of their customers.
The store has started offering online and over the phone ordering and payment options as well as curbside pickup and some limited home delivers all geared towards helping their customers feel safe and comfortable while they shop.
“Some people are having us take the items to their car, other people are having us set the items outside when they pull up and then we walk away and they pick the items up,” Cardwell said.
Other grocery stores in the Northern Hills could not be reached for comment.
