BLACK HAWK — The American dream includes the opportunity for prosperity and success which for some means the ability to buy their own home.
That happened for Lori Erickson Kiehn in 2005 when she bought a newly constructed home in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk.
But the dream began to crumble, literally, on the evening of Monday, April 27. Kiehn’s fiancé, Albert Reitz, was mowing the lawn at the home on East Daisy Drive when he felt a little movement under his feet, looked around and saw a gigantic sink hole emerging.
Kiehn was just coming home from work and was pulling up to the house when the sink hole fell in.
“It just kept falling and falling. It happened so fast. He was on the phone calling police and sheriff. The neighbors were pulling our cars off the driveway. We had to evacuate immediately,” Kiehn said.
The Black Hawk Fire Department responded as well as Meade County law enforcement.
Altogether, residents of 13 homes, about 30 to 35 people, in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in southwestern Meade County, have been evacuated because of the emergence of not one, but two large sink holes.
County officials were called to the subdivision about a month ago when homeowners noticed a sink hole under their deck. Then on April 27, the second hole fell away. The first sink hole is about 12-feet by 12-feet and 30-feet deep. The second sink hole in Kiehn’s front yard measured about 30- to 40-feet wide by about 25-feet across. It has since grown, Kiehn said. Residents of the neighborhood are seeing sink holes in their yards and there are dips in the subdivision’s paved roads, Kiehn said.
“We’re being told to keep kids on solid surfaces and to use a stick to check for sink holes,” she said.
But what has shocked Kiehn, Reitz and their neighbors most is what cavers and geological engineers found under the subdivision. Their initial data showed a void under a number of home lots and the street covering at least 330 feet by 85 feet. And, indications that the subdivision had been built on a former gypsum mine.
“We had no idea all that was under there. I will never be able to return to my house. It will never be safe,” Kiehn said.
A search of current mining claims shows the Dakota Plaster Company Pit – U.S. Gypsum Company Blackhawk Operation – in Meade County near Interstate 90 at Black Hawk.
A history of the mine was shared by a local geologist with Meade County officials. It reads: “The two kettle mill at Blackhawk was built in 1910 and could produce about 200 tons/day of crushed and roasted gypsum, and made stucco and wall plaster, gypsum blocks, and plaster. Some product was used as a soil conditioner. Limited amounts of product were shipped outside of the local area. Much of the production went to the State Cement Plant in Rapid City where it was mixed with cement to slow the curing time.”
Kiehn said that after being evacuated, she and Reitz spent the first couple nights in a motel, and then a friend offered them a travel trailer in which to stay. But it didn’t matter where she laid her head, Kiehn said, she’s been having trouble sleeping.
“Every day we get more and more information. It’s like peeling an onion. Initially we had to think fast on what to do to survive, now every night this whole thing just seems overwhelming,” she said.
Meade County is trying to help the homeowners through a federal home buyout program called the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. If this option proves possible, residents would have until July 31 to apply through Meade County as the sponsor for this grant money. It could ultimately result in homeowners receiving 75% of the certified appraised value of their homes from the federal government leaving a 25% local match to be paid by the homeowners.
“Even if you would be given money for the mortgage, I’m still out of a house. That takes care of the bank, but it doesn’t take care of me,” Kiehn said.
Ultimately someone needs to take responsibility for building homes over an old mine. For that reason, Kiehn said she has sought legal counsel.
“It was a nice home. I bought that by myself. I felt very successful, but now I will never be able to return,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.