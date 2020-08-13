STURGIS — It’s just after 2 a.m. on the fifth official day of the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The downtown bars have just closed, any motorcycles left on Main Street have been towed away, bicycle cab drivers pedal customers safely to their destination while flashes of lightning from a thunderstorm somewhere north of Sturgis provides the backdrop to a nightly ritual few who attend the Rally see.
The city’s public works department crew of 16 takes on a nocturnal schedule during Rally week clocking in at 2 a.m. with the first order of business to wash sidewalks and sanitize frequently touched common areas downtown.
The crew’s nightly cleaning and sanitizing covers areas from Sherman to Lazelle Street and from the Sturgis Vets Club to just beyond the Sturgis Police Station.
“We wash all the cross streets first and do Main Street at the end,” said Sturgis Public Works Director Rich Bush.
The city’s water tanker truck, which holds about 6,000 gallons, maneuvers its way down the middle of the street with hoses splayed out right and left. Each hose is manned by two crew members, one guiding the hose and the other spraying surfaces.
“When we’re washing down at night, we will fill it two to three times,” Bush said.
In year’s past the water truck held – water. This year, with the coronavirus lingering, Bush said they decided to mix in some hospital-grade disinfectants.
“We know we’re not going to kill and wipe out the COVID by doing this, but it’s sort of a precaution to keep our people safe,” Bush said. “We can’t disinfect the whole town, but it’s something we can do to protect our employees, the citizens, and the people that come here.”
In addition to the water truck, two public works employees wear sanitizing blowers to spray down items such as garbage cans, benches and light poles downtown.
The city uses two disinfectants - one is Sani-T-10 Plus and the other one is HDQ Neutral, Bush said. Initially the city considered using bleach water as a disinfectant but changed course fearing its effect on paint and other surfaces.
In past years, crews would use leaf blowers to clean off city sidewalks each night. Bush said he favors using a cleaning solution.
“Everything is really clean. The downtown smells cleaner,” he said. “Regardless of what happens with the COVID, we will likely do this more as a routine moving forward.”
The goal of public works department is to make each morning of the Rally – whether it’s Day 5 or Day 10 – look like the first day in downtown Sturgis, Bush said.
“A lot of venues, whether it’s a fair or something, you can tell that it’s Day 8 or 9. We always kinda’ want it to be that fresh Day 1 look,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.