Creekside Elementary enters COVID Category 2

SPEARFISH — Creekside Elementary School entered COVID operational Category 2 Monday, and Spearfish High School is close to going to virtual learning.
Both the middle school and high school are in Category 2.
On Monday, nine active cases were reported at Creekside, which educates third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students. This means 1.6% of the student body has active infections. There are another 22 students out of school who are close contacts.
There are 21 students with active infection at the high school and another 88 students out who are close contacts.
At the middle school, 11 students have active infections, and 37 additional students are out of school as they are close contacts.
At West Elementary School, there are three active cases and 25 students out as close contacts.
At Mountain View Elementary School, there are two active cases and 10 students out who are close contacts.
Going to Category 2 means that students at the middle school and high school are required to wear masks. Elementary students, just like in Category 1, are encouraged to wear masks. The staff in the elementary schools are more impacted by the move to a more restrictive category than the students are.
The principals all reported Monday to the Spearfish School Board that the vast majority of students are being infected outside of the school — whether that’s from a close contact in the home, or at events with others after school.
At Spearfish High School, if two more students contract the virus this week, before others are released from isolation, the percent of students with active infections would top 3% - one of the two metrics used in determining operational level. The second metric used is the positivity rate of tests from the 57783 zip code.
If the positivity rate is 10% or higher and a building has more than 3% of its student body with active infections, then the restart plan dictates the school move into Category 3. As of Wednesday, the positivity rate in the Spearfish zip code was 33%. Health officials have long sought that rate to be 5% or less.
While the high school is very close to entering Category 3, school officials want students to be in school as much as possible. Previously, a hybrid plan was adopted to be implemented between Category 2 and Category 3. This would have students alternate days in the building. However, since there are more than 100 students out either with active infections or as close contacts, the school is already in a forced hybrid. School board members said that if the building meets the criteria for Category 3, it would meet and consider adopting either the hybrid plan or virtual learning.
Superintendent Kirk Easton said in visiting with Monument Health leaders, that the hospitals are in a critical phase of being able to staff patients’ needs.
