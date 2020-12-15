COVID vaccinations begin in SD

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the state where medical personnel begin to administer the doses, the South Dakota Department of Health said Monday.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given to Monument Health in Rapid City and Avera Health in Sioux Falls Monday. Sanford Health was due to receive its initial doses on Tuesday, the DOH said.
The state is expected to get about 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use Friday. The vaccine requires two doses administered about three weeks apart.
An estimated 19,000 health care workers in COVID-19 units are first in line to get the vaccine followed by about 11,000 people in long term care facilities.
The general population likely won’t be receiving the vaccine until spring, the DOH said.
State health officials on Monday confirmed the lowest number of positive tests in more than two months with 316, raising the total cases to 91,354 since the start of the pandemic. Numbers posted after the weekend tend to be lower because of lag time.
No deaths were reported in the last day.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.