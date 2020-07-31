COVID concerns cancel Sturgis boxing event

STURGIS — Team Certified Sports was scheduled to host an historic professional boxing event at the Sturgis Bike Rally on Tuesday, Aug. 11, by being the first Black-owned boxing promoter to host such a performance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.
This event was to feature eight professional bouts. Fighters were to arrive ringside by a group of motorcycle escorts and have boxing celebrity guest in attendance, and was to be live streamed.
Due to serious concerns of possible infection of COVID-19, Team Certified Sports’ staff and all organizations involved with Team Certified, decided to cancel the event.
Organizers considered that there will be a massive crowd of possibly up to 300,000 Rally goers coming from various highly COVID-19-infected states. They also determined it would be difficult to practice social distancing and could not expose their staff, fighters, family members, and celebrity guests to such risks.
