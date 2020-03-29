COVID cases up to 90 in SD

SPEARFISH — The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota grew by 22 since Saturday.
There are now 90 positive cases in the state.
There are now three cases in Lawrence County, and four in Pennington County. Meade County remains with a single positive case.
Minnehaha, with 25 positive tests, and Beadle, with 20 positive tests, remain the counties with the highest number of reported cases.
