COVID cases up slightly in Lawrence, Meade counties

SPEARFISH — South Dakota reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday.
Included in that number is one case from both Lawrence and Meade counties, as well as six in Pennington County. Since Monday, there have been new four cases reported in Lawrence County, five in Meade County, and 51 in Pennington County. There have also been three deaths in Pennington County.
In all, there have been 16 total cases in Lawrence County, 11 have recovered; 41 in Meade County, 26 have recovered; and 437 in Pennington County, 277 have recovered.
There has been one death in Meade County and 11 in Pennington County.
In all, there are 6,158 total cases in the state. Of which, 5,276 have fully recovered. There are 801 active cases, 95 hospitalizations, of which, there are 42 in the Monument Health system that covers Western South Dakota.
The state is nearing completion of testing all patients and staff in long-term care facilities.
Around 18,000 tests have been conducted, of which 49 patients tested positive while 33 staff members tested positive. A little more than 10% of all positive tests in the state have been from asymptomatic patients.
Dr. Kurra Shankar, with Monument Health, said the R Factor of COVID-19 is 2.6 which means that each person with COVID-19, on average, spreads it to 2.6 others. The common flu has an R Factor of about 1.5.
Unlike the SARS virus of 2003, COVID-19 patients can be contagious before they show any symptoms whatsoever and can become infectious two days after contracting the virus. Somewhere around four days after exposure, people start feeling symptoms of COVID-19, said Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, a general surgeon at Spearfish Monument Hospital.
