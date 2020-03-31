COVID cases top 100 in SD

(AP) — South Dakota health officials reported on Monday that they have confirmed 101 cases of COVID-19, more than doubling the number of cases since Thursday.
The South Dakota Department of Health says there are 11 new, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The state health lab has also cleared a backlog of tests. Between the state lab and commercial labs, over 3,400 people have been tested.
Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t expect the number of infections to peak until at least May.
Locally, Butte County has been added to the number of counties with positive COVID-19 cases with a single case. Lawrence County now has five people who have tested positive. Meade County remains with a single case while Pennington County has five cases.
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says health officials are recommending tests for people only if they exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus and may have come into contact with someone with the disease.
So far, 34 people in South Dakota have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, while one has died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, has 28 cases, an increase of three from Sunday. Beadle County has 20 confirmed cases, but did not see an increase from the day before.
