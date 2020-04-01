COVID cases tick up 7

PIERRE — The state Department of Health said seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Dakota since Monday.
Health officials also revised the locations of two positive cases.
Monday, they reported there was a positive case in Butte County. They revised that location to Lawrence County in Tuesday’s report. The same was true for a Minnehaha County case. It has been revised to Yankton County.
As of Tuesday, there are 108 positive cases in the state.
A little more than 3,600 tests have come back negative and zero are pending as the state has ramped up testing capabilities.
Twelve people are hospitalized including Rep. Bob Glanzer, a Huron Republican, who was in critical condition Monday with the virus. Huron is in Beadle County which has 20 positive cases and a “substantial” level of community spread.
Forty-four people have recovered, and one elderly man died from the virus that has claimed more than 3,500 American lives.
