Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): versus Lead-Deadwood, Crago was 10-14 from the field, scoring 20 points, while grabbing eight rebounds, and coming away with five steals in a 57-19 win over the Lady Golddiggers.

John Jeffery (Spearfish wrestling): Jeffery pinned the three opponents he faced at the Black Hills Conference tournament this weekend in Box Elder, claiming the title and earning all conference.

Ryker Audiss (Belle Fourche boys’ basketball): Audiss, a senior, scored 16 points in a win versus Lead-Deadwood on Jan. 11, he scored 20 points (six 3-pointers) and hauled down seven rebounds in a 62-51 win against Redfield on Jan. 14, and he scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three assists in a 53-42 win over Northwestern Area on Jan. 15.

Keeley Heiks (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): Heikes scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in a 55-39 loss to. Rapid City Central.

