STURGIS — As of Tuesday, the Meade School District had 58 active COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the district reported 51 active cases of COVID.
“The majority of the 58 are new over the weekend cases,” Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said Tuesday.
When the district reported 51 cases on Friday, all schools were still in the green phase which signals there is little or no virus activity in the building (less than 1% of students and staff infected). In the green phase, masks are optional, precautions are in place and school activities are normal.
But on Tuesday, the district reported that all elementary schools, both middle schools and Sturgis Brown High School had moved to the white phase. The white phase signals there are isolated cases in the school building (1% to 3% of students and staff are infected). Masks are recommended, but not required. And, precautions are in place.
Here is the breakdown of cases in the Meade School District:
Elementary Schools (White Phase) -
11 students, 8 staff
Rural Schools (Green Phase) -
1 staff
Middle Schools (SWMS White Phase) (Stagebarn MS White Phase) -
14 students, 3 staff
High School (White Phase) -
19 students, 1 staff
District Employee(s) (Building Specific) -
13 staff
TOTAL – 58
Kirkegaard said he would be sending out an announcement over school messenger letting parents know of the current upswing in not only COVID cases, but also in colds and influenza cases.
“We are doing everything we can to keep students and staff as healthy as possible. We want to encourage people to stay home, get tested and follow the CDC guidelines,” he said.
Kirkegaard said based on what he has heard from health officials, the current surge in COVID cases is supposed to spike and then slowly fade away.
“It might be another week or two before we hit the spike,” he said.
The districts that have had to shut down have done so because they don’t have staff to run the school, Kirkegaard said.
“We are doing everything we can to keep kids in school. We believe that is the best place for them,” he said.
Kirkegaard said those who have a student who attends the Meade School District and would like to receive a QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kit for a family member, should let their building principal know that they would like to receive one. The district has many kits available.
The tests are fast, easy and the person taking the test can receive rapid results in 10 minutes. Each kit comes with two tests and instructions.
“We’ve given out cases and cases of tests. I’m guessing we have distributed close to 80 cases so far,” Kirkegaard said.
The district is following CDC guidelines for both active COVID cases and close contacts.
The CDC says people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
Additionally, the CDC recommends a quarantine period for anyone in the general public who is exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
For the Meade School District, an exposure is considered anyone under the same roof (at home) who tests positive for COVID-19.
