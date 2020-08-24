COVID-19 won’t put the brakes on Kool Deadwood Nites

DEADWOOD — The pandemic isn’t putting up any roadblocks for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual Kool Deadwood Nites, as the event rolls into town Wednesday with just as many entries as in previous years and upward of 15,000 expected in attendance.
“Our pre-registration numbers are on par with 2019 numbers and we anticipate seeing a similar number of walk-up registrants as well,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “Event goers will see changes during the event to reflect COVID mitigation strategies.”
In 2019 at this time, there were 400 pre-registrations and between those and walk-up registrations, the event traditionally sees more than 800 registered cars competing in the official Kool Deadwood Nites events, with hundreds of others rolling into town for the fun, as well.
The free Main Street concerts that are normally packed to the gills, a years-long tradition for Kool Deadwood Nites, will see changes, in light of COVID-19.
Harstad said there are several changes being made this year to mitigate the pandemic.
“We’ve implemented a number of strategies that will make things a little different for event goers,” Harstad said. “One of the biggest will be on Main Street and viewing concerts, as tape will be spread in an appropriate distance as to where chairs can be placed on Main Street, keeping six-foot distances between rows.”
The “dance” floor in front of the Main Street stage will become a seating area with visible chair markings.
“We will have a ‘Jumbotron’ on Main Street showing the live concerts, and we will also utilize the large screen at Outlaw Square with live action, to allow guests to spread out even further,” he added.
Vintage vehicles, antique automobiles, and nostalgic concerts will still combine to characterize this year’s history-making Kool Deadwood Nites, as for the first time ever, the event will span five days – Wednesday through Sunday.
A medley of concerts and cars
• Kool Deadwood Nites gets rockin’ at 7 p.m. Wednesday, as The Surfin’ Safari Band takes to the Outlaw Square stage with golden oldies to set the nostalgic tone for days to come.
• Thursday marks the start of car competitions with People’s Choice voting and the 12th annual Sock Hop featuring live entertainment by The Box Tops starting at 8 p.m. on Historic Main Street. Original founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Talley will perform the group’s smash hit “The Letter.”
• Friday marks another headliner, as Paul Revere’s Raiders take the stage at 8 p.m. and live music starts on Historic Main Street at 6 p.m. Decades-long members of the group, Doug Heath, Ron Foos, and Danny Krause will be on hand performing such group greats as “Hungry,” “Kicks,” “Indian Reservation” and “Just Like Me.”
• Million Dollar Reunion, featuring former cast members of the hit show Million Dollar Quartet, headlines the Historic Main Street concert at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Also revving up Saturday is the Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition. Spectators can view the cars during the judging from 8 a.m. to noon at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex and adjoining Ferguson Field.
• Winners are announced at the History & Information Center at 11 a.m. Sunday following the 9 a.m. Classic Car parade and 10 a.m. Show n’ Shine on Historic Main Street.
Car Show Categories, with all cars required to be 1973 or older and first, second, and third place awards for each include: Tri-Five Stock, Tri-Five Custom, Truck Class Up to ’73 Stock, Truck Class Up to ’73 Custom, Stock Pre ’54, Stock ’55-’73, Pro-Street ’73 and Earlier, Muscle Car ’64-73 Inclusive Stock, Muscle Car ’64-73 Inclusive Custom, Early ’49-’59 Inclusive Custom, Late ’60-’73 Inclusive Custom, Street Rod Pre ’49 Coupe, Street Rod Pre ’49 Sedan, Street Rod Pre ’49Convertible/Roadster, Street Rod Pre ’49 Rat Rod.
One car in each category will also receive Best of Show. The top prize of the year and next year’s poster car is Committee’s Choice. Other awards include: Chamber’s Choice, Show Car Shine, Best Mopar, Best Use of Color & Design, Best Motor, Best Interior, Best Custom, Best Stock, Best Truck, Best General Motors, Best Ford, and Best Street Rod. The people’s choice award is announced at Thursday’s Main Street concert.
Registration of classic car entries for 2020 Kool Deadwood Nites will be held at the Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main Street. Other weekend events include a classic car auction, rod runs and poker runs.
A free parking area and shuttle for all Kool Deadwood Nites guests is available from Akela Spa to Deadwood.
“We understand that many people prefer to be cautious during these times, and if you do not feel comfortable attending Kool Deadwood Nites, please know that we completely understand,” Harstad said. “If you are uncomfortable or at a high risk, we absolutely want you to be cautious and stay home. For those wanting to attend, we look forward to welcoming you to the event, and we thank you in advance for adhering to safety precautions and respecting your fellow event goers.”
