COVID-19 vaccine now offered to all in Priority Group D

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday announced that the remainder of those in priority group D – teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students, and funeral workers – are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Phase I vaccinators.
“Given South Dakota’s strong position on vaccination efforts and the increased points of access for vaccine distribution and administration, we are happy to fully open up Phase D starting today,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of health. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a significant step in getting back to normal, and I encourage those eligible to schedule their vaccination today.”
Over the past few weeks, South Dakota has been making significant progress moving down the list of vaccination priority groups in an orderly and efficient manner. South Dakota remains a leader in nationwide vaccination efforts with more than 30% of its population having received at least 1-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more detailed information on that state’s vaccination plan, click here.
To get the most up to date COVID-19 data, updated daily, please visit the Department of Health dashboard. For additional information and the latest COVID-19 resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.
