EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of five stories about the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution in South Dakota. You will hear from people who have received the shot, nurses who administered the shot, healthcare officials who have coordinated the distribution and even Rep. Dusty Johnson who recently toured Monument Health’s vaccine clinic in Rapid City.
STURGIS — For nearly 40 years, Rich Deaver has been traveling to Alaska for at least a portion of the summer.
The Sturgis resident and former high school principal operated a charter fishing business there.
“I couldn’t even get in there last summer. I haven’t been up there in 20 months,” he said.
That’s because during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deaver and his wife, Denise, have been holed up in their Sturgis home hoping to avoid getting COVID.
But that’s all about to change. He has had his first COVID-19 vaccination and will get his second in the coming weeks.
“We haven’t really been anywhere since last March. And if we do go out, we always mask up and do everything by the book,” said the 72-year-old Deaver.
In June, the Deavers plan to head to Wrangell, Alaska, to check on their property and get some needed time away.
“This vaccine is a shot of freedom,” Deaver said. “I just want to have things go back to normal.”
Vaccines to prevent COVID-19 are perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic, healthcare officials have said.
“I think it’s really optimistic that through vaccinations we will get back to normal. It might look different than what we saw before the pandemic but functionally people will be able to be with their families and loved ones again,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
The World Health Organization has said that to bring this pandemic to an end, a large share of the world needs to be immune to the virus. The safest way to achieve this is with the vaccine.
Within less than a year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, several research teams rose to the challenge and developed vaccines that protect from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
In South Dakota, people are being vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Both require two shots to get the most protection: Pfizer doses should be given three weeks (21 days) apart. Moderna doses should be given one month (28 days) apart.
The one-dose coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson could receive authorization from the FDA. as early as Saturday, depending on a vote by its vaccine advisory panel today.
The number of South Dakotans receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Wednesday was 127,096 – about 22% of the state’s total population (based on 2019 Census data).
The Department of Health also announced Wednesday that the state administered more than 8,400 doses on Feb. 18.
Seeing the hope that the vaccinations bring is a far cry from the skyrocketing numbers of COVID cases South Dakota experienced late in 2020.
“November was pretty dark in that respect. It was hard seeing the numbers that we were posting and what that meant for individuals and families,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.
On Nov. 14, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota topped 1,800. On Wednesday, the number of new cases was 183.
The vaccine has been a real morale booster for healthcare workers who have worked very hard to safeguard the health of South Dakotans throughout the pandemic, Clayton said.
“It is an excellent tool to have in our toolbox when it comes to preventing this disease,” he said. “We have talked about other prevention measurers… but this is something that once you receive the vaccine, it adds that automatic layer of prevention.”
The South Dakota Department of Health announced Dec. 15 that all three major healthcare networks in the state — Avera, Monument and Sanford — received their first batch of the FDA authorized, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine quickly followed. The Department of Health reported Wednesday that next week the state would receive 18,830 doses of vaccine to be distributed.
The state is notified weekly as to how many doses it can expect. For the first month or so, that number hovered around 11,000 weekly. It has been slowly rising since.
Those numbers do not include doses that would be going to the Indian Health Service, Veterans Administration health centers, and to the National Guard. Also, there are federal contractors, such as retail pharmacies in the state who receive their own allocation from the federal government.
Amy Doten, chief of pharmacy and vaccine coordinator for the Black Hills VA, said the VA has administered more than 5,300 doses to veterans and 700 to employees since Dec. 23.
