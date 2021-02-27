EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
STURGIS — Rita Harrison says she has always had a glass half-full outlook on life.
That’s why she sees the COVID-19 vaccine as a way of getting people well and ending the worldwide pandemic.
“I see it as the only way we are all going to be well,” she said.
The pandemic has been doubly difficult on Harrison. She has not only been isolated since the pandemic began a year ago, but also lost her husband, Jim, who died in October. The couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in May.
“It’s been a different life without him,” Harrison admits.
She still sees her children and grandchildren who live in the area, but with the shot, she is hoping to reconnect with her church family again.
“I miss them so much,” she said.
Harrison has had her first shot and said she had no side effects. She has heard from others that the second shot may induce more severe side effects, but that’s a risk she is willing to take.
“I just hope everyone will decide to get the shot,” she said.
Sturgis veteran John Usera received a call from the Fort Meade VA Medical Center about six weeks ago to set up an appointment to get his COVID-19 vaccination.
“They asked if I wanted a shot and I said, ‘yes,’” he said.
Usera said he certainly could have refused the shot, but believes that for the country to return to some sort of normalcy, everyone needs to do their part.
“This will help to cut down on spread of the virus,” he said.
The VA then gave him a date and time to show up for shot. He completed his second dose on Thursday, Feb. 18.
“We know that if we get immune that will allow us to leave the house and do things again, including traveling,” he said.
John Usera and his wife, Bernie, enjoy taking trips not only in the United States, but to other destinations around the world. Bernie received her first COVID-19 vaccination last week.
A year ago the Sturgis couple was in Italy.
“Just after we got back, that’s when the virus hit Milan. We were down in Tuscany and Rome, but none of that was around there. We didn’t hear anything about it until we got home,” Usera said.
They had other trips scheduled in 2020, but they were cancelled.
In April, they had planned a boat trip down the Rhine River. Then, last summer they had plans to go to Germany to attend the world-famous Passion Play.
“There were two trips there that we had planned and saved for that were cancelled,” he said.
They will find out in March if the Rhine River trip scheduled in April will go on as planned.
“Right now, everything is on hold,” he said.
Fortunately, some of the Usera’s grandchildren live down the block from them in Sturgis and others are in Spearfish.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have them near us,” he said.
But they also have family and grandchildren in Wisconsin they have not been able to see during the pandemic.
“One of our grandchildren graduates in May, so we are hoping to be out there,” he said.
Rich Deaver received his first COVID-19 vaccine in February and sees the vaccination as a “shot of freedom.”
He plans to travel to see his sister, Donna Chrysler.
“I told her that once we all get our shots we will all go down there. She’s been lonely,” he said.
Deaver said people shouldn’t fear the shot which he likened to a flu shot.
“They just slap it in you. You don’t even know it is there,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.