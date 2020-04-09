COVID 19: Understanding the importance of an effective mitigation strategy

There are currently, as of Monday, nine states in the country without a mandated stay at home order; South Dakota is one of these nine. As of Monday there have been over 800,000 cases and over 10,000 deaths reported in the US. These numbers include 288 cases of COVID and four deaths in South Dakota. The numbers in South Dakota, while seemingly low at this point, represent the status of the epidemic in its earliest stages and is destined to increase exponentially.
There are two scenarios to consider for addressing the pandemic: with effective social mitigation and without effective social mitigation. Even with effective social measures we are likely to see tens of thousands of cases in South Dakota by early- to mid- summer. That is frightening enough but even more frightening is the prospect for tens of thousands of COVID cases in June to become over a hundred thousand cases and 10,000- 20,000 deaths in South Dakota alone in July only one month later, regardless of our best intentions at that point. We will be too late.
Recent modeling of the progression of the epidemic predicts in South Dakota, at the time the analysis was done, there is a 93% chance that the disease will reach epidemic proportions in South Dakota.
We have no proven treatments for COVID 19 at this time; we only have social mitigation strategies for containing the epidemic. This approach has been successful in some countries (such as Taiwan and South Korea) that closed their borders and issued an enforceable stay at home order before the disease reached epidemic proportions. Other countries (including Italy and Spain), that were late to close their borders and issue mandatory stay at home orders, have seen their healthcare systems overwhelmed and, as a result, an appalling death rate close to 10% (compared to 1-2% in other countries).
The absence of an effective, enforceable stay at home order in South Dakota risks an overwhelming number of cases and deaths by early summer (June-July 2020). In the words of Dr. Fauci, “I don’t understand why other states have not issued appropriate mandates.”
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
