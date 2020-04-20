COVID-19 criminal activity up in some cities, down throughout most of Northern Hills

NORTHERN HILLS — Calls for law enforcement service amidst COVID-19 have been a mixed bag for police throughout the Northern Hills, with some officers reporting slightly higher crime that may be attributed to social distancing, while others report little to no changes in criminal activity.
Lead Police Chief John Wainman said since social distancing started last month, domestic assault arrests have doubled. In March and April of 2019, Wainman said his department made five domestic assault arrests. That number for the same time period in 2020 has jumped to 10.
“Money is tight, and people are being shut in all day,” Wainman said. “Humans are social creatures and without that social time I think they get wound up.”
Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft is hesitant to attribute increased criminal activity in his jurisdiction to social distancing or COVID-19 stress.
“Whitewood is the kind of town where we get a variety of calls anyway,” Witcraft said. “It seems like that kind of activity seems to pick up in the spring. We haven’t had domestics since all of this started, but you can definitely feel the tension related to the lockdown. Once winter starts breaking we usually get the car burglaries that we’re seeing locally. I just can’t put the two together as far as this is why we’re dealing with this is because of corona.”
Witcraft said in an effort to reduce public contact police have been more selective about making traffic stops, and he has noticed more people who seem to be taking advantage of that new approach by not closely adhering to traffic laws.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said he has seen more runaway cases, as well as a few more car burglaries than normal.
“Now with the kids being home all the time and not at school it seems like every day we have a runaway,” he said. “They’re not gone a long time, but we have gotten a lot of runaway calls.”
Police in Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Deadwood all say their call types have not changed at all.
“Our call volume is very similar to what it would otherwise be,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean. “The numbers are so similar that it’s quite the normal.”
Boyd Dean, of Spearfish said “People are taking the social distancing philosophy rather seriously, it appears, and we are not seeing an increase in crime at all. It has been business as usual for us. The public has been adhering to and complying with all social distancing advisories.”
In fact, in Deadwood and Belle Fourche, officers report much lower numbers of calls for service.
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said since businesses in Deadwood have been shut down, so have the calls for service. “Right now, let’s face it, with all the businesses in Deadwood closed there’s nobody coming down,” he said. “The vast majority of our calls for services are people who come to Deadwood and partake in activities we have here.”
Overall policing throughout the Northern Hills has changed a bit, as officers say they are focusing more on conducting neighborhood patrols and handling some calls by phone. “We’ve increased our visibility and we’re doing a lot more security checks,” said Belle Fourche Police Chief Marlyn Pomrenke.
In Lead, Wainman said his officers have had more time to conduct neighborhood patrols in areas that don’t get a lot of attention.
“When we have bars full and stuff like that, a lot of our focus is on where the people are,” Wainman said. “We’ve been able to increase our presence in neighborhoods and less traveled streets in our areas.”
Overall, Brian Dean said the general public should rest assured that police are still available to help, and they are still working to promote safety within their communities.
“Our focus through this period is a little different in that our community oriented policing is way up,” Brian Dean said. “What I hope our public would take from that is we are working very hard on their behalf to be highly visible and to protect property. It means the deputies are devoting as much time as they can to patrolling neighborhoods and county subdivisions and those types of areas.”
