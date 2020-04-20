COVID-19 concerns prompt county to change polling places for primary

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, amidst COVID-19 concerns the Lawrence County Commission passed a resolution temporarily modifying polling places for the primary election June 2.
“In talking with the auditor … it’s been decided that for public health and safety reasons, we need to amend our polling places,” said Commissioner Brandon Flanagan.
Auditor Brenda McGruder said the resolution temporarily modifies the county’s polling places for the primary.
“What I would like to do is have a north polling place and a south polling place,” McGruder said. “Lead, Deadwood, Nemo, and Rural One will vote at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the very spacious ballroom up there, so we can spread people out. Then doing Spearfish Ward 1, 2, and 3, Rural 2, and St. Onge and Whitewood at the park pavilion.”
McGruder said both facilities have been secured.
To further contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state recently announced the measures it would take, as well.
“The Secretary of State sent their press release out Friday stating that they would be sending an absentee ballot request to all of the registered voters in the state, if they have not already requested one,” McGruder said.
McGruder encouraged all Lawrence County constituents to please vote by mail for the primary only.
“If you mail in the ballot, you have to have a notarized copy of your application or it needs to be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID,” Flanagan said. “They can take their ballot, vote, mail it in, take a picture of their driver’s license and email it to the auditor at voters@lawrence.sd.us .”
Commissioner Richard Sleep asked if there would be more workers at the two polling sites.
McGruder said she would judge that closer to the election.
“Depending on how many do vote by mail,” she said, adding that the more people working, the fewer can be rotated through the polls, due to the 10-person limit in compliance with social distancing measures.
