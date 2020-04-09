COVID-19 causes postponements and cancelations at the Matthews Opera House

SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House has several upcoming events that have been postponed or canceled.
Already the non-profit arts organization has moved its two final Subscription Series events of the current season to fall of 2020. The Irish music group Doolin’ has been postponed for Sept. 2, while the community theater production of “Stepping Out” originally scheduled for late April has been moved to April 16-18 and 23-25, 2021.
“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and I think we’re all still learning the best way to handle the coming months,” said Darren Granaas, executive director of the Matthews Opera House. “We are an organization that relies heavily on events, so this pandemic impacts us in a major way. But ultimately we want to do what’s best for the health and wellbeing of our community, patrons, and employees.
The Matthews also recently announced the cancelation of their summer youth theater program, as well as the postponement of their upcoming free concert with local singer/songwriter Chris Huisenga.
“It’s heartbreaking for us to not be able to provide the incredible arts programming that the Spearfish area has come to expect from us,” Granaas added. “However, we are trying to figure out new ways to support local artists and encourage creativity from a safe distance.”
The Matthews said they are working on a digital concert series with some local artists and recently announced a sidewalk chalk contest that Spearfish residents can participate in from home.
“Right now we are trying to focus our energies on what we can do,” Granaas said. “For example, we currently have our Community Art Show on display in the gallery, and our plan is to leave the gallery space open for visitors for as long as we feel we can safely do so.”
Granaas explained that the gallery is taking extra precautions including wiping down frequently touched surfaces and spacing the artwork so that viewers could safely practice social distancing while viewing the works.
“We are also limiting the gallery to less than 10 patrons at a time and have hand sanitizer available to the public. We have limited our hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday,” Granaas stressed. “We still want the public to practice their own caution, and we are working on a way to display the show digitally for members of the high risk population or those that just don’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
When asked about Festival in the Park, Granaas said they are not at the point of making a decision regarding this massive city-wide event.
“We think the best thing to do right now for our vendors and the community is wait and make that decision closer to mid-May,” Granaas said. “We will of course do what is in the best interest of public health, but this is a rapidly developing issue that none of us know the outcome of yet. Best case scenario will be that Festival moves forward as scheduled this July, but we will do what we have to do to keep the public safe.”
For many local organizations, this time period is one of financial uncertainty, and Granaas said the Matthews is no exception.
“Obviously, a lot of our events and performances that help us with our operational costs are no longer possible. We are going to be making the smartest financial decisions possible to get us through this time, but depending on how long this lasts, finances can certainly be concerning,” Granaas said. “As a non-profit, we rely heavily on donations and sponsorships. If there is anyone willing to donate to the Matthews during this time, we would be so grateful! It will help us ensure that we are ready to be back up at full-steam in the post-COVID era.”
Donations to the Matthews Opera House can be made at matthewsopera.com/support or by calling 642.7973.
