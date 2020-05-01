County to proceed with courthouse roof repairs

DEADWOOD — It’s going to be an arduous project and process. And not just any contractor’s going to be able to take it on.
These two issues have kept county officials from forging ahead with roof repairs on the hail-damaged historic Lawrence County Courthouse.
Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission approved the request to hire Steve Williams of Williams & Associates Architecture as a project consultant and gave authorization to prepare to let the project for bid.
“Obviously, the courthouse roof was damaged in the hail storm. It’s been a couple of years ago, now,” said Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka. “The insurance company has said that the roof needs to be replaced. They recognize that, and that there is provisions to hire someone like Steve to help us work through that process. The insurance company, I think, is anxious for the project to continue on. They’ve paid us partially for the work, obviously recognizing that more money will be coming at some point.”
Williams has done a lot of legwork on the project, including enlisting the proposed services of Lon Gorsch, a historic sheet metal specialist for Renaissance Roofing of Belvidere, Ill.
Renaissance Roofing has completed work on the Wyoming State Capitol, Cascade County Courthouse in Great Falls, Mont., and the Ft. Leavenworth Kansas Copper Dome, just to name a few of the projects the company has completed.
“As architects, we can’t be experts in everything and a 100-year-old historic type of roof is an area we’re not experts in,” Williams said. “So it appeared to me, and we do this often, … is we look for people that can help us and Renaissance Roofing is an historic roofing company. … This is the kind of thing they do.”
Williams said Renaissance Roofing is being considered for not only the project work, but also to act as a consultant while a set of construction documents is drawn up.
“In addition to that, they understand that they would have to bid the project and they would also assist us in putting language in the contract that would require … that any contractor that bids the project has a certain amount of experience that can show that prior to bidding on the project,” Williams said. “I don’t think you want someone up there doing this roof that hasn’t done one before or done several before.”
Williams recommended that Renaissance Roofing representatives come out and look at the roof prior to Williams using them as a consultant or moving forward.
“In my conversations with them, one thing caught my attention,” Williams said. “Once we get on the roof and start work, we might find things that are surprising us,” he said. “Like the structure of the roof itself could be compromised and soft and the wood degenerating and you might have to look at replacing that. Or, you might brick on the side of the cupola and perhaps it needs to be retuckpointed. At the time that we’re there it makes sense to do that.”
Williams said he would rather know these things prior to hiring a contractor for the reroof.
“I would like to get them out here, up on the roof and I actually have a proposal for them to do that,” Williams said.
The Renaissance Roofing proposal involves consulting to provide general scope for restoration of the copper roof system on the main roof, the tower dome roof, tower cupola, and decorative copper elements of the tower in the amount of $7,610.
Williams said he talked to Renaissance about the process of redoing a roof like this effectively.
“You have to build scaffolding around the entire perimeter of the courthouse from the ground up to the edge of the roof, so you can work on the edge safely, rather than standing on top of it,” Williams said. “Then you have to take the existing roof off and you have to put a temporary water protection product on there and then build the scaffolding around the cupola to do that work. It’s about $165,000 worth of scaffolding work. So you don’t want to do that once, put the copper roof on, and find out you have to go back five years, 10 years, even 20 years later and replank the brick along the top of the cupola or even replace anything else up there.”
Williams said a major concern of his is if the roof deck itself where the sheet copper roofing is was deteriorated and he ventured up in the attic to see.
“That’s a concrete roof deck up there,” he said. “The hips, the shape of that roof under the copper, is cast in place light-weight concrete with reinforcing in it. So, it’s probably why it hasn’t leaked all these years is it had quite a bit of material to go through before any water would get through to the inside of the attic. But it’s very substantial. That has an indication, however, on how you install the standing seam copper roof, which will have to meet historic preservation requirements. Right now, it’s got these rivets that go through the standing seam and the guys from Renaissance were trying to understand why they would do that … the rivets may have had something to do with the concrete that they were attached to.”
Williams said he thinks the money for Renaissance to come out and look at the roof is money well spent.
“We get an expert’s opinion of what the roof looks like, what it’s condition is, what it will take to repair it, if the current cost estimate you have it adequate, and also to see if there’s any other work, perhaps, that ought to be done while you have all this scaffolding and have spent the money to do that,” Williams said.
The estimate from the insurance company was approximately $693,000 to replace the roof.
“So, it’s a big project,” Williams said.
Outka said the project could exceed $1 million dollars by the time it’s done.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if the insurance company was willing to modify the amount.
Outka said the county has accepted partial payment for the roof and has made the insurance company aware of potential increases.
Deibert asked if there is conflict with the group coming out and then bidding the project.
Outka said there are just two companies that do this kind of work – Renaissance and a company in Canada.
“So our options are fairly limited, in terms of expertise to even get to this stage to bid the project,” Outka said. “So I’m not overly concerned. They recognize that they’re going to have to bid just like everybody else. They’ll have no extra advantage.”
Deibert said he is in favor of the group coming out, but would like to look at the vehicle used to contract the project.
“So we don’t get into a bidding thing where we have an unqualified bidder, and we have to disqualify them,” he said. “I’m worried about that.”
It was agreed that Outka would make sure the bidding falls within proper requirements.
