County offices to remain closed to public through Election Day

DEADWOOD — Following a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission followed a recommendation from department heads to remain closed to the public through at least Election Day, June 2.
In an emergency meeting March 27 and in an effort to protect the public and its employees from the threat of COVID-19, the commission switched to conducting Lawrence County business by phone, on-line or mail services only, with the courthouse remaining open. County offices remain staffed during normal business hours and business may be conducted online, by phone, or by mail.
Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan explained that the department heads met last week to evaluate the current situation of openness of the county offices and public access, adding that a number of people have approached him wondering about this status and expressing concern that the county needed to be more accessible.
“Maybe we had been shut up too tight, long enough and it was time to relax some things,” he said.
Flanagan asked Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka to meet with the department heads to gather input.
“The group did meet and the consensus was that department heads, elected officials, would recommend that the county maintain its current status through the primary election, which is the first Tuesday in June and then, that Thursday, you would have a special meeting to canvas the election results,” Outka said. “The reasons I heard, at this point, as far as we know, the crest of the epidemic is still supposed to be in mid-June. We don’t know that it’s been here yet … the minute you open the doors up, people will be here getting ATV permits, people will be coming in for other reasons, out of the area, into the building. I think I heard that’s where the primary concern is.”
Outka said that Monday, a sneeze guard vendor was taking orders from each county office and will customize their protocol.
“Those that are open mostly for business will implement some sort of sneeze guard,” he added.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said county officials should take this time and figure out exactly what opening protocols will be on the date the county increases accessibility.
“Are we going back to full blown business or are we going to check temperatures? Are we going to monitor? What does that look like?” Deibert said. “We need to have a plan that we can expose to the public when the time comes – in writing.”
Commissioner Daryl Johnson said he doesn’t have a problem keeping status quo until the election.
“But the comments that I’ve been hearing from a number of taxpayers, is that they’re looking at some of what we’re doing, being careful and the like, as typical government not wanting to do their job … I’m just not sure that we can totally make things safe for everybody forever,” he said. “At some point in time, we’re going to have to make some moves to open things up.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep agreed.
“I think we need to start relaxing things a little at a time,” Sleep said. “We can still keep distances right and maybe they can wear a face mask. I think that we can start by having the next county commission meeting up there in Deadwood.”
It was decided that the May 26 meeting will be attended by the commission if they desire, but still available through GoToMeeting for the public for the foreseeable future.
Deibert emphasized that protocols should be distinct between commons areas and departments.
Flanagan said it will likely be the week following the election that the doors are open to at least some limited foot traffic.
The phone numbers for each county office are located on the county’s website at the following link: https://www.lawrence.sd.us/Directory.aspx. Departmental phone numbers are also posted at the main doors to the Administrative Annex building.
