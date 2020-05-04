Conveyor system construction for lab experiment continues despite some setbacks

LEAD — A pre-excavation project that will prepare for crews to dump 400 tons of rock per hour into the open cut is going well, despite a three-week setback related to COVID-19.
Josh Willhite, project manager for the construction, said the project has crews from Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (KAJV), along with local subcontractors, building a conveyor system that will haul excavated rock from the 4,850-level of the Sanford Lab to the Open Cut. Construction includes building a skip loading system that will dump rock into a crushing system, which will take the rock from 14 inches down to 3 inches, so it is able to be transported through the conveyor.
From the crushing system, the rock will be stored inside ore bins that are cut into the underground rock. The first of two conveyor systems will start from the bottom of the storage bins, and will run along the Tramway Level, 2,000 feet underground. From the Tramway level, the first conveyor system will be 2,378 feet long, with a purpose of transporting the rock from underground. That rock will come out right above Gold Run Park in Lead, where a large steel shoot will be constructed to transfer the rock to a 1,838-foot long second conveyor, which will transport the rock across the highway, into the open cut. The second conveyor, Willhite said, will be elevated, and will be silent except for a low rumble that will be heard when the rock tumbles down the side of the Open Cut. Even the noise from that dumping point, he said, will be mitigated as crews bury a tunnel of the last section of the conveyor.
“If you’ve ever been around a gravel quarry, it’s not super loud,” Willhite said. “It’s just a light rumble. We’ve cut a slot through the berm that hides it from view of the Open Cut and that will actually get reburied. So, the actual conveyor discharge will be below the top of the berm, which will help isolate the noise further.”
Willhite said Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture, along with several local subcontractors, have been working on the pre-excavation phase since November of 2018. But the most visible parts of the construction, where crews are building the second conveyor system, started in December last year. Amidst COVID-19 concerns, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority temporarily shut the work down from March 25 to April 16. After that, crews were allowed to work on the surface conveyor system, but they have not yet been allowed underground access to continue that part of construction.
The entire pre-excavation phase was slated to be completed by December. However, Willhite said the project delay will depend on when crews can resume work underground.
“We have not gotten a full return to work,” he said. “We have not been authorized to continue work underground. Until we can actually get back underground and get that work going, it’s going to be pretty difficult to project when we will be done with the entire project. The conveyor is one part of the entire pre-excavation scope of work. We’re back working on that and that conveyor should be done this fall, as planned. But there are other aspects of that that will be delayed for the system that supplies material to the conveyor.”
Mike Headley, executive director of the Sanford Lab, explained that the entire lab staff, as well as contractors and scientists, are expected to adhere to strict safety protocols that are in line with CDC guidelines in a post COVID-19 world. After April 16, the Sanford Lab allowed KAJV to bring 25 field staff back in for work, but underground access remained limited to maintenance and necessary operations.
“Obviously since this is called pre-excavation, this is everything to prepare us to be able to excavate next year,” Willhite continued as he explained the underground construction that will facilitate excavating a massive cavern for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE). “There are certainly some ways that we may be able to do some excavation next year even if we end up having to finish some of this work that we had planned to (be done with) sooner. We’re working together with the SDSTA to try and minimize the impacts of this.”
But for now, Willhite said highly visible work along the second conveyor will start to ramp up over the next month. On Friday, a large crane was on site to help set the conveyor system deep into the open cut. Over the next weeks, crews will be working to bury the conveyor through a tunnel, and build supports and trusses for the system.
All of this construction is for the first stage of the project to build the Far Site Conventional Facility for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility that will house the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE). When it is completed, scientists will study neutrinos by shooting a beam of the tiny particles from Fermi National Laboratory near Chicago, through the earth to a massive cavern detector on the 4,850-foot level of the Sanford Lab. The Sanford Lab section of the project has been named the Far Site Conventional Facility.
From the start of construction in 2018, to operating the experiment, the long-term project is expected to last 40 or more years.
Overall, Willhite said he is very pleased with the support the project has received from Sanford Lab officials.
“We have had very good support from the community and the city, and from the S.D. Science and Technology Authority,” he said. “We really appreciate that support.”
