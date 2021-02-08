Construction company to purchase Belle Fourche Shopko building

BELLE FOURCHE — The 4.5-acre lot known as the Shopko building in Belle Fourche will soon have new ownership. Firefly Builders, Inc., said their offer to purchase the building has been accepted and they expect to close on the commercial property at a future date.
Firefly Builders, Inc., is currently utilizing the Shopko building for storage with plans to improve the property, according to Kevin Wilen, Firefly Builders office manager.
“We are planning to utilize the space for some exciting things, which I am not at liberty to share at this time. In a few weeks we will operate out of the old Shopko location. We are storing products there while we wait for permitting,” said Wilen.
Located at the intersection of US Highway 85 and Highway 212, the Shopko building is listed at $1.6 million on The Real Estate Center of Spearfish website. It was built in 1998 and has more than 44,000 feet of open retail space. The Real Estate Center website indicates the property is under contract.
Firefly Builders, Inc., began serving the northern Black Hills in 2016.
“Owner of Firefly Builders Wayne Koistinen has been in construction building in eastern south Dakota for over 20 years. About three years ago he moved and settled in the Northern Hills. There is work here, there is a need,” said Wilen.
Firefly was previously headquartered in Hayti, south of Watertown. The business is now headquartered in Belle Fourche.
Firefly specializes in custom homes along with agricultural buildings such as horse properties, horse arenas, and barns. The company has completed federal projects in South Dakota and North Dakota including a 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture project to build a 36-room dormitory for the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe.
As a Logix Blocks Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) dealer, Firefly also sells fully-assembled ICF used for basements and crawl spaces to contractors and do-it-yourself home builders.
Wilen said builders in the area are very busy right now.
“There is lots of work in the area. We are finding a lack of qualified employees. When you build with quality you have to have competent craftsmen,” said Wilen.
Lately, the majority of requests Firefly receives are for new home builds and remodel work. Wilen said the company services all of the Northern Hills from Sundance to Sturgis, Lead, Deadwood and Piedmont. They have also completed work in Hill City and Custer, for the right type of client.
“Our focus is on clients that appreciate quality and excellence, that is our target,” said Wilen.
