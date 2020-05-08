Conrad Thorman ends time with BH Gold Swim Team

SPEARFISH — Conrad Thorman will remember his Black Hills Gold Swim Team days as some of the best years of his life.
“I enjoyed being with the team almost every day,” he said. “Also, the really tough workouts after school were enjoyable.”
Thorman, 18, has participated in swimming for the past 13 years. All of those were as a member of the Black Hills Gold Swim Team, and that ended this year.
“My family got me involved,” Thorman said of his introduction to the sport. His brother and cousins also competed on the team.
Memories for Thorman center on the travel the team did. Members traveled to North Dakota and Wyoming as well as various sites in South Dakota.
A meet in Bismarck, N.D., particularly stands out for Thorman. “We got so close because we were around each other a lot over a weekend,” he said.
“I think of all the team dinners, and all the great moments I’ve had with other swimmers,” Thorman added.
His goals heading into every season centered on improving his times. “It gets harder as you get older, though,” he said.
Thorman also attended as many practices as he could.
Thorman said he accomplished what he set out to do. “I think, also, I give a lot of credit to my coach (Brenda Hendricks) too,” he added.
“She provides regular workouts every single day. That was a big part of improving and getting stronger in the pool,” Thorman said.
What does Thorman enjoy the most about swimming?
“I just like being able to hop into the pool, let your mind go free, and just swim for a long time,” he said. “That’s a good workout.”
His biggest challenge occurs in the morning when he has to jump into a cold pool.
Thorman competed in every swimming event including backstroke, butterfly, and freestyle. He said the 400-meter individual medley (IM) stood out as his favorite.
“It was the longest IM, and you had every single stroke in there,” he said. “It shows the diversity of each swimmer.”
A typical training week during the season found Thorman trying to be at the pool Monday through Friday, but that was sometimes only four days a week.
The daily workout spanned at least two hours. Swimmers conducted pool workouts and occasionally did extra conditioning outside the pool.
