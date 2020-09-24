College enrollment falls but more students return to universities

SPEARFISH — South Dakota universities saw both good news and bad news following the release of enrollment numbers Wednesday.
First the bad news. Enrollment was down from last year at all universities to a tune of 2.8% system wide.
Black Hills State University saw the largest decrease with 250 fewer individual students — a decrease of 6.5%. The number of full-time equivalent students was also down the same percentage.
Now the good news. Retention rates increased.
“The good news is that our continuing students returned at a higher rate than in past years,” BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said. “We saw an increase in retention and persistence rates at every level, freshmen to sophomore, sophomore to junior, and junior to senior. The 3% increase in retention is encouraging and a good indicator for the university.”
At BHSU, the bulk of lower enrolment numbers can be attributed to two key groups — high schoolers in dual credit courses as well as first-year enrollees.
“The late start for area high school students in western South Dakota, while BHSU had an earlier start, played a factor in Dual Credit enrollment,” Nichols said.
BHSU began a week earlier than normal while K-12 schools in the region largely started two weeks later to get a grasp of how COVID-19 would spread throughout the community following the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
There are 143 fewer high school students taking courses at BHSU this fall as compared to last year.
The other group that showed a decline is new freshmen. There are 84 fewer freshmen this fall compared to 2019.
“Nationally, and at BHSU, we found that many new students were deciding to defer their admission to spring or even next fall due to COVID concerns,” Nichols said. This trend was especially prevalent among lower income families and minority students. BHSU officials noted that the decline was expected as universities across the nation are seeing their low-income students struggle to continue their education during the pandemic.
The pains are felt through the South Dakota university system.
“Across the country, these are challenging and uncertain times for public higher education,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “Our universities prepared for the likelihood that the pandemic would impact fall enrollments, so a reduction of about 700 full-time students was not unexpected. We are pleased that so many students and their families are placing a priority on a university education in these exceptional times. We offer a special thanks to our faculty and staff for their dedication, support, and willingness to adapt.” In addition to the increase in retention, BHSU showed an increase in several other key areas. BHSU had a 12% increase in the number of students enrolled in master’s degrees. BHSU also has a 23% increase in the number of students from all adjacent states — Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota as well as Iowa and Colorado.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.