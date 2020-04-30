The closure of major pork processing plants across the U.S., including the massive Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, has state officials and pork producers in South Dakota planning for the worst — the potential euthanization of thousands of hogs that cannot be sold.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, American pork processing capacity has declined as much as 25% due to closures and slowdowns at processing plants around the country.
As a result, thousands of pigs at all stages of life are backing up in barns around South Dakota as farmers race to find somewhere to take finished hogs for slaughtering and packaging. Some producers say they are selling hogs at a loss of around $40 per animal in an effort to make space in their barns and avoid euthanization. Such losses, they say, are not sustainable if the pandemic drags on and plants that have become COVID-19 hot spots are not opened soon.
“The absolute worst case would be that we would have to work with our state veterinarians and our local vets and follow the guidelines set forth by them and in the national pork board on humanely euthanizing these hogs and having to dispose of them,” said Shane Odegaard, a pork producer who lives near Lake Preston. “It’s something nobody wants to do. But, heaven forbid, if there’s absolutely no place to go with these hogs, you just can’t keep them around forever from the standpoint of animal welfare.”
Between plant closures and slowdowns around the country, COVID-19 has cut pork processing capacity by about a quarter of its pre-pandemic capacity, said Glenn Muller, executive director of the South Dakota Pork Producers’ Council.
The loss of processing capacity translates to about 100,000 fewer hogs being processed in the country every day, Odegaard said. Statistics show it won’t take long for a massive backlog of hogs to reach a critical stage.
South Dakota recorded a crop of 1.75 million finished hogs in the month of March alone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The state’s hog producers also expected 140,000 sows to give birth to litters of 10 or more piglets from March to May, the USDA reported. South Dakota is ranked 11th out of the 50 states in terms of annual hog production, according to the national Pork Checkoff.
Pork production is a step-by-step, five or six month process that is difficult and costly to interrupt. It is expensive and time-consuming to continue feeding them and handling their wastes and inhumane to keep too many pigs in too small a space.
Raising pigs has become a precision industry with very little idle space in barns and a constant stream of new hogs being born, said State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven.
“It’s an emotional, gut-wrenching thought to have, but it’s the responsible thought to have if the welfare of the animals is going to suffer anywhere along that chain,” Oedekoven said.
If the processing slowdown doesn’t reverse course soon, many producers will start having to euthanize market-weight hogs between May 1 and May 15, Oedekoven said. He noted that, so far, no producer has reported euthanizing large numbers of hogs.
But the situation has only gotten worse over the past week. The Sioux Falls Smithfield plant was processing around 19,000 hogs per day before shutting down indefinitely on April 12. Within days, Smithfield closed two plants in different states. On April 20, a JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, Minn. that was processing 20,000 hogs per day also shut down.
While he has had some recent success finding processors with capacity to take his hogs — he has a load scheduled to be trucked to a processor in Nebraska at a $40 per-head loss — Odegaard said he still has 400 to 500 finished hogs backlogged in his barns. And there are more pigs on the way.
The pressure on producers to offload finished animals has provided some unexpected work for small meat processing plants, such as Western Buffalo Company in Rapid City, owner Bruce Anderson said.
Anderson said he is taking several calls a day and has welcomed the business from people who have purchased whole hogs at a major discount from producers.
“We’ll help these guys get some cash out of their hogs so they can stay in business any way they can,” Anderson said.
Odegaard has sold some of his pigs directly to consumers and taken them to local meat lockers for processing. Direct sales do provide a small injection of cash but, more importantly, it’s a way to reduce his backlog of animals.
Local meat processors also can’t sell meat across state lines, so their ability is limited to fill gaps left by large processor shutdowns, such as the Sioux Falls Smithfield closure.
In an effort to give farmers more options to handle backlogged pigs, Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order on April 20 that would allow hog producers to keep more pigs in their barns than their Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation permits currently allow. The measure would only be effective during the COVID-19 emergency.
The South Dakota State University Extension Service has also issued guidance on how to safely and humanely reduce the amount of food given to hogs in order to slow their growth.
South Dakota News Watch reporter Bart Pfankuch contributed to this report.
