Clearing the air at Spearfish City Hall

SPEARFISH — Spearfish City Hall will be breathing a bit easier in the near future with three new bi-polar purifiers that will be installed into the air handling system, which circulates air flow to the building.
“Throughout the pandemic the city staff has tried to do everything we can to keep … anybody that needs to come into city hall safe, and this is just one of the steps that we thought about,” Dustin Lee, Public Works director said during the meeting.
The AtmosAir units will be integrated into the system by Climate Control Systems & Services out of Rapid City, and are capable of removing 99.92% of traces of coronavirus from the air within 30 minutes of use. The project will cost $30,358, which Lee said is fully reimbursable through the COVID Recovery Fund Reimbursement Agreement the city signed in July.
“We think it’s a great product that will pay dividends here in the city, and it is fully reimbursable via the relief effort,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.