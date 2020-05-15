City of Spearfish announces re-opening of public facilities

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish announced its schedule to re-open public facilities and begin to resume normal business operations, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“We thank everyone for their patience and willingness to learn new systems to participate in online public meetings and utilize different means to communicate their needs to the city during this era of COVID-19-related closures,” Mayor Dana Boke said. “There were certainly frustrations with technology and a learning curve we all experienced as we navigated new territory, and we appreciate citizens’ recognition of the seriousness of the pandemic.”
Beginning Monday, city offices (excluding Grace Balloch Memorial Library), as well as the cardio room, weight room, and Lookout Room areas of the Spearfish Recreation Center, will re-open to the public with enhanced safety protocols and rearranged areas/equipment to allow everyone to practice social distancing, when possible.
Signs will be placed at public building entrances, providing compliance instructions for visitors. Only one citizen at a time will be allowed at department lobby windows. Tape will be placed on the floor to remind visitors to practice proper spacing, staying at least six feet apart, and hand sanitizer will be available for the public at department lobby windows and desks, as well as public entrances. Citizens are encouraged to continue utilizing phone and online options for services when possible, instead of entering city facilities. The city will continue to provide contactless pickup of requested items such as plans, records, bills, etc. People will be required to wear a face mask when meeting with city staff when social distancing is impossible.
City committee and council meetings have resumed as in-person, on-site meetings at city hall. The council chambers have been arranged to meet social distancing guidelines. An option to attend the meetings electronically will be provided and detailed on the meeting agendas.
Grace Balloch Memorial Library will re-open to the public no later than May 25, with occupancy limited to 30 patrons, not including staff. Seating has been arranged to meet social distancing guidelines. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability.
Hours at Grace Balloch Memorial Library and Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center may be limited as the new protocols and staffing requirements are evaluated; any changes will be announced to the public on the city’s website and social media pages.
City facilities, including the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, Log Cabin, picnic shelters, etc., will be available to rent for events starting June 1 and after. Their availability will be based on event size and the ability to sanitize the facilities between uses. City parks and the rec path remain open, with users encouraged to practice social distancing.
The Spearfish City Campground opened May 1 and is accepting reservations. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, amenities available are limited; showers and restrooms will remain closed until further notice. Portable toilets and handwashing stations are available. Full hookups with electricity, water, and sewer are available in full hookup sites. Call the campground at 642-1340 for more information.
For specific questions regarding City Hall, call 642-1354.
For specific questions regarding the Spearfish Recreation Center or public facility rentals, call 722-1430.
For specific questions regarding Grace Balloch Memorial Library, call 642-1330.
