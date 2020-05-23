City of Belle Fourche to begin reopening, beginning with BFACC Tuesday

BELLE FOURCHE –– The city of Belle Fourche is moving forward with reopening procedures, beginning with the Belle Fourche Area Community Center (BFACC) Tuesday.
“We are going to do a soft open at the rec center,” Mayor Gloria Landphere said at Monday’s city council meeting, the first it has had in person in two months. “We are very, very close.”
Beginning Tuesday, BFACC will reopen with restrictions and limited hours, initially.
The center will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.
The pool, gymnasium, and auditorium will be closed during the initial phase.
The center will also have special weight and cardio room times specifically designated for seniors, aged 60 and over, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
At this time, children under the age of 14 will not be allowed in the building. According to a statement from BFACC, currently, people under 14 do not meet the age requirements for the spaces the center is opening. However, the statement states that spaces like the gymnasium and pool should be opening in the coming weeks and those age groups would then be permitted.
Landphere said the city is putting the final touches on reopening procedures, including policies related to sanitization and social distancing, for the rest of the city buildings and are shooting for June 1.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.