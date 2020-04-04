Citizens seek transparency

We all understand the need for patient privacy when it comes to COVID-19, but is the HIPAA Privacy Rule preventing health authorities from providing the larger public with critical information as the virus spreads.
This week, Lawrence County was defined as having substantial community spread, meaning there are five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in the county.
We’re not saying the South Dakota Department of Health should name individuals who have tested positive, what we are saying is that they should narrow the focus from a county-wide listing of cases to communities within that county.
In the case of Lawrence County, is the spread happening in Deadwood or Spearfish? Lead or St. Onge?
We already know that Deadwood had two cases of COVID-19 because the Department of Health pinpointed the Saloon No. 10 as the origin of those cases.
So why single out Saloon No. 10 if the Department of Health did not do the same with other businesses? State officials say it is because the employees were in a place where they could have exposed members of the public who cannot be identified. But isn’t that the case will nearly all businesses? Remember, people can spread the virus without displaying symptoms, and in the case of Saloon No. 10, owner Louie Lalonde said the two employees only displayed headaches on their last shifts — a symptom not included as a COVID-19 symptom. It was only after their shifts ended that the two got very sick.
The state did not disclose to the public that healthcare workers at Monument Health as well as the Fort Meade VA tested positive. Rather, the state let those facilities disclose the facts.
We implore the state to treat all entities with the same fairness, and also to be more transparent so that people can take extra precautions.
In a February bulletin issued by Office for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services explained that the HIPAA Privacy Rule protects the privacy of patients’ health information (protected health information) but is balanced to ensure that appropriate uses and disclosures of the information still may be made when necessary to treat a patient, to protect the nation’s public health, and for other critical purposes.
It went on to say that health care providers may share patient information with anyone as necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the public.
“Thus, providers may disclose a patient’s health information to anyone who is in a position to prevent or lesson the serious and imminent threat, including family, friends, caregivers, and law enforcement without a patient’s permission.”
In New Jersey, where they have 25,000 COVID-19 positive cases and 537 deaths as of Friday, their attorney general has argued that for the health and safety of police officers, the addresses of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 should be shared.
In response, on March 18, the New Jersey Department of Health issued a memorandum to all local public health officers instructing them to share such limited information about addresses where an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 (but not the names of any individual), as authorized by the State’s Emergency Health Powers Act, but at the same time restricting the use and dissemination of that information.
Currently, that information is shared only between the Department of Health and local law enforcement citing patient privacy. But fire and EMS crews in New Jersey argue that they, too, should be notified of positive cases so as to protect themselves.
Hoboken Fire Chief Brian Crimmins, in a letter to the state wrote. “This is a request to protect my firefighters and fire officers, some of whom have already been self-isolated, quarantined, and tested for COVID-19,” he said.
We as citizens of South Dakota are not asking for names or addresses of those inflicted, we just want a few more details on where the virus is spreading so as to be more vigilant in protecting ourselves and not infecting others.
We don’t want to be alarmist, but we do know that knowledge can be a powerful tool in stopping the spread of this deadly virus.
Black Hills Pioneer,
Editorial Board
(1) comment
Probably one of the best editorials ever written and I couldn't agree more.
