Checking in with the Spearfish Library

SPEARFISH — Although its doors are closed to the public, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish is keeping the flow of books going throughout the community.
“Especially with kids not in school, we wanted to make sure that they had access to reading material,” said Amber Wilde, director of the library.
Wilde said that although they are unable to share books between communities through the Black Hills Library Consortium, like they normally do, their digital selection of audio and eBooks has grown. Anyone who wants to take advantage of their digital library can call and get help setting up their account.
“So if anybody has any questions on that, we can answer those questions over the phone and kind of walk them through that,” she said.
For those looking for a more hands on reading experience, the library is still offering hard copy checkouts. Orders can be placed online or by calling the library directly.
“They just let us know that they’re here and we have a cart set out that we put them on … and they can just grab them,” Wilde said.
Once books are returned, they are quarantined for four days, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, to allow any potential traces of the COVID-19 virus to die.
Wilde said anything that would normally be checked out can be checked out.
“As long as we own it, and it’s on our shelves, we will check it out,” she said.
The library has even set up a no-contact computer station for folks to utilize if they don’t have access to one on their own.
“So for those people that are trying to do their taxes, or trying to file for unemployment, or just print documents for something … we do have the availability for them to come in and do a no contact appointment out in our main lobby,” Wilde said.
This week in National Library Week, and Wilde said although things will need to be done a bit differently this year, they still plan to celebrate.
“We’ll be kind of doing some fun stuff on our Facebook feed, we’ll have some fun decorations out,” she said. “We might try to do some fun activities throughout the week but it’ll be more online stuff.”
For more information on how to check-out books, or to set up an account at the Grace Balloch Memorial Library, call 642-1330, or visit www.cityofspearfish.com/library.
