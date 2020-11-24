Check in with the Doc

SPEARFISH — To say misinformation about COVID-19 is abundant may be the understatement of 2020.
So we went to the experts with some common questions to get straightforward answers.
Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, a general surgeon with Spearfish Monument Hospital, helped facilitate answering our questions we are commonly asked, using the experience from his fellow physicians.
Q: Why does COVID-19 affect people in drastically different ways? Kids are largely unscathed while people who are older and those with health conditions are more severely impacted. But then you hear of people who are perfectly healthy and have severe complications. Why?
A: COVID-19 affects people in many different ways. Most likely, this has to do with the way the body responds to new viruses. As the virus enters the body it infects cells and takes those cells over. The virus then uses the invaded human cell to make more virus. Ideally, our body will recognize and inactivate the virus before it is able to enter one of our cells. This takes a very specialized form of immunity and the body has to be careful because sometimes, the virus can look similar to human cells. Therefore, the body needs to be very careful to make sure it is killing only viral cells and not mistaking human cells for virus and killing human cells. Because COVID looks similar to human cells, it takes time for the body to learn exactly what the virus looks like and how to differentiate the virus from human cells. So, in the meantime, if our body recognizes that one of our cells has been taken over by a virus, it destroys that cell trying to prevent it from making more virus. Killing infected cells helps to slow the spread of virus but it obviously has some down sides as well. If the body is never able to find a way to tell the difference between viral cells and human cells, it will eventually be killing off so many infected human cells that the person will have severe complications. A kid’s body is more used to seeing new viruses and is able to quickly and efficiently find a way to kill the virus. This is also why people who get the flu vaccine are less likely to have severe complications from COVID, their body is more used to dealing with lots of new viruses. Unfortunately, some people’s bodies are never able to find a way to distinguish the virus from their own cells or they make a mistake and start killing human cells thinking it is a virus. These are the people that have severe complications.
Q: Can you explain comorbidity. How is someone counted as a COVID death if they were already going to die from cancer, a heart attack, or stroke?
A: A person with a comorbidity has one or more conditions or diseases present at the same time. Comorbidities typically make other illnesses more severe. A classic example is an overweight individual with high blood pressure. Comorbidities increase a person’s chances of dying from almost any event such as a trauma, flu, or other illnesses, including COVID. So how is someone counted as a COVID death if they were already going to die from a comorbidity? Let’s use the example of a bear attack killing a person with terminal cancer. At the time of death, the bear was solely responsible for killing the person, not cancer. This person could have kept living had they not been attacked. The same goes with a person who is infected and dies from COVID. At the time of death, it is COVID that is the direct cause of death, not a comorbidity. If they had not gotten COVID they would still be alive. Put more simply, the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death, COVID in this case, is considered the person’s underlying cause of death. The truth is that this system actually under reports COVID deaths. Death certificates list the final cause of death. In the case of most COVID cases, the final moments are when the heart and/or lungs completely cease to function, in spite of all medical efforts. This failure is listed as cardiac arrest, or respiratory failure. The cause of the cardiac arrest or respiratory failure, though, is COVID.
Q: Why should we test more? The reason we are seeing more positive cases is because we are testing more.
A: Testing for COVID-19 is important for two reasons.
First, sick people should get tested to help identify the cause of their illness. This helps guide treatment, and helps the patient and those they have been in contact with know how to protect and treat themselves. Accurate diagnosis of disease also helps physicians, hospitals and others know how to best help patients recover.
Secondly, testing can be used to discover patients with mild or no symptoms. This type of testing discovers more cases, which is essential to understand and control the virus. In order to know how deadly a disease is or is not, we need to know how many people that get the disease have mild or no symptoms. Additionally, COVID-positive individuals with mild or no symptoms are unfortunately often highly contagious, and may unknowingly spread disease to loved ones and other vulnerable community members. When widespread testing is available, these COVID positive individuals are able to safely isolate and avoid unintentionally infecting others. This is a time tested public health tool proven to reduce disease spread and risk in communities and vulnerable populations.
Q: How many people are hospitalized for COVID-19 because they truly need to be admitted for the virus? How many people are “COVID patients” who are hospitalized because they had another issue such as a broken arm or leg and they just happened to test positive?
A: There are two points that are important to understand in order to answer this question. First, it is very common for people to be admitted to a hospital with multiple diseases affecting them at the same time. Often, when this happens the diseases are working together to make the person more sick. So maybe they could have stayed at home if they just had a broken arm, or if they just had COVID. However, having a broken arm and having COVID means they are too weak to take care for themselves with only one arm. Second, COVID can cause many different problems to occur and makes other diseases worst. For example, a diabetic will have a harder time keeping blood sugar levels normal while they are infected with COVID. So they may need to be admitted for diabetes because a COVID infection made this worst. Also, COVID can cause heart problems, blood clots and nerve issues. So maybe the person is admitted for a blood clot or heart issue caused by COVID. In short, almost everyone that is hospitalized and tests positive for COVID probably would not have needed to be admitted if they did not have COVID. The fact that our hospital system and hospitals in Sioux Falls, Gillette, Casper, Billings and even Denver are all at max capacity demonstrates that whether you believe me or not, the fact remains that there are currently more people hospitalized than ever before.
Q: Do masks really matter? Please explain how they do.
A: Over the last nine months, we have learned many things about how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects people and spreads. One of the many things we have learned is that masks are an important tool in preventing COVID infections. The more we study how COVID-19 spreads, the more we recognize that even homemade cloth masks both reduce your risk of having a severe infection and also the risk that you will spread the virus to other people. Through the use of basic measures such as, wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing, we can prevent numerous infections and deaths. To me, masks are similar to seatbelts. They both help reduce risk, but do not completely eliminate it. There are other factors that can still affect risk, such as not speeding for seatbelts, or avoiding large crowds indoors for masks. It is estimated that simply wearing masks could prevent 100,000 deaths in the next few months if everyone wears them. It is important your mask fits well and while it is on try to leave it in place without touching or adjusting it frequently. Some high risk situations are unavoidable with work requirements, etc, in which case masks are our best way to slow the spread of infection.
Contributors to this are Matt Mosman, Heath Eggleston, Margaret Becker, Andrew Van Osdol.
