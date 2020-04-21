Center of the Nation Concert Association reschedules events

BELLE FOURCHE — The Center of the Nation Concert Association in conjunction with Allied Concert Services has rescheduled the final two concerts of its 2019-20 season. Due to the social restrictions in place to help deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, Allied Concert Services was forced to cancel the appearances of the A Cappella group Ball in the House, originally scheduled on Friday, April 3, and the Chicago tribute band Beginnings, scheduled for May 14.
Reworking their entire national schedule, Allied has rescheduled Beginnings to appear at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center on Thursday, July 30 and 7:30 p.m. and Ball in the House to appear on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.. The concerts are rescheduled on the condition that the social restrictions on large gatherings will be lifted by the new dates.
The Center of the Nation Concert Association has also selected its 2020-21 series of five concerts, details of which will be released closer to the start of the new season.
