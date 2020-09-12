Cause of Weimer’s fire revealed

STURGIS — The cause of the Weimer’s Diner & Donuts fire has been determined as accidental.
Tony Managan, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said Friday the origin of the fire was located in an old extension cord that led to a freezer at the restaurant.
Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Lensegrav and a state fire marshal investigated the scene of the fire just after it happened on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Lensegrav said that officials with Weimer’s insurance company also had visited the site.
The overnight fire, called in about 2:20 a.m., caused considerable damage to the kitchen and storage area of the business, and left smoke and water damage throughout.
Calls to Jan Weimer about the future of the business were not returned.
A gofundme.com page for Weimer’s Diner & Donuts has been set up online by Ysenia Gallosa to help the Weimer family.
Gallosa wrote in her plea to others: “Sturgis lost a 71 year old staple of our community to a fire early this morning. The Weimer family built generations of memories for our community as well as those across the country. This is not the end for Jan and the Weimer family, but it will take a lot to rebuild. Let’s show our support to the family.”
As of Friday noon, the page had generated $4,500 of the $50,000 goal.
