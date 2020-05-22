CARES Act funds will help Meade School District budget shortfalls

STURGIS — The Meade School District could get more than $415,000 in CARES Act Emergency Relief Fund monies.
South Dakota is set to receive $41 million from the CARES Act Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Fund. Ninety percent of the amount will flow to public school districts in the same proportion as each district received Title I, Part A funding for fiscal year 2019. The allocation formula is per federal law. The remaining 10 percent will stay with the state.
Meade School Board Chairman Dennis Chowen asked at the board’s meeting earlier this month if there are stipulations on how the money may be used.
In the state’s announcement to school districts, it explained that spending be necessary, reasonable and allocable. State officials said that while the distribution of Emergency Relief Funds to districts follows the Title I allocation formula, the funds are not Title I funds. Therefore, ranking and serving, school and student eligibility, and other Title I requirements do not apply to these funds.
Meade School District Business Manager Brett Burditt said the district is looking at several areas in which to use the funds, including off-setting a considerable loss in the district’s food service budget and paying hourly staff who were without jobs when the schools went to distance learning.
“We will look at truly trying to identify the greatest need across our budgets and apply that where it will have the most impact,” Burditt said. “There are opportunities in the general fund and in food service to spend that money rather quickly.”
To receive funds school districts must have continued to pay its employees and contractors during the period of disruptions or closures related to COVID-19.
Application for the money will be through the current Grants Management System, but will be a separate, unique application. The application is expected to be available around June 1, the state Department of Education has said.
The purpose of Emergency Relief Fund is to address the impact of the novel coronavirus on elementary and secondary schools. This includes both continuing to provide learning opportunities while schools are closed and developing and implementing plans for the return to normal operations.
The state believes districts will be able to reimburse themselves for allowable expenses occurring on or after March 13. The Emergency Relief Funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2022.
The 10 percent the state is retaining could mean an extra $36,000 for the Meade School District, superintendent Jeff Simmons said. He said a group of superintendents from the state’s largest school district is hoping to convince the state to share the other 10 percent of CARES Act money.
“The superintendents thought perhaps they could find a use for the dollars,” Simmons said
