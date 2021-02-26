Care givers grateful to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
STURGIS — Two veteran Black Hills healthcare workers say being a part of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has been the highlight of their careers.
“I’ve been in healthcare for over 40 years, and this is the most wonderful thing I’ve done,” said Kerry Greear, a nurse practitioner who works at Monument Health Spearfish 10th Street Clinic.
The same holds true for Mary Seifert, a registered nurse at Monument Health in Rapid City.
“I’ve worked in ER to surgery to an office setting, but this is by far the biggest thing I have done in my 40 years,” she said after administering a shot to a patient at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Herberger’s store in Rapid City recently.
People are so tired of being holed up in their homes because of the pandemic, Seifert said.
“They are so excited to get the shot and get out of their home. I’ve had people say, ‘I haven’t left my home since February (2020),’ and I haven’t had a hair cut in a year,” she said.
Seifert said it makes her happy that people can finally have the capability of doing those things. Providing the shot is a way of releasing them from lockdown.
“I tell the patients that the (vaccination) card that we give them is like a ‘Get Out of Jail Free,’ card,” she said. “I’ve had couples cry because both of them just want to get out. They want to see their grandchildren.”
Prior to the roll-out, Seifert worked in clinical research.
“Right now the flexibility to come over here has been great. I love it. I love people, so this is my way of giving back,” Seifert said.
Greear has been part of the effort to help vaccinate people in the Northern Hills.
In her 40-year career, Greear has worked at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center, and taught nursing in Rapid City as one of the first faculty members for the South Dakota State University bachelor’s degree program. She later taught in the master’s degree program. Greear has served as the community health supervisor for western South Dakota, as a staff nurse at Sturgis and in the ICU at Rapid City.
For the last 27 years, she has worked as a nurse practitioner in Spearfish.
Recent plans to attend a medical conference in Florida were cancelled, so Greear stepped up to help at that COVID vaccine center on Dahl Road in Spearfish.
“I was already off the books for my schedule, and so they asked if I would be interested in giving vaccines,” she said. “I have set up lots of flu vaccine clinics throughout my career, so I said ‘yes.’”
The clinic was more fulfilling than she could have imagined, she said. The atmosphere at the clinic was one of joy and hope. Greear lauded the efforts of her co-workers for coming together as a team to make the clinic run smoothly.
To Greear’s surprise, patients showed up even when it was 12 below zero.
“It was hard for them to get in because of the cold. They had many layers of clothing on, but they were so grateful. They were so excited about seeing an end to this,” she said.
Having worked in a clinic setting for many years, Greear said often when temperatures dipped below zero people would cancel an appointment, but that was not the case for those with a reservation at the COVID-19 clinic.
“We didn’t get anybody cancelling. It meant that much to them that they were willing to brave those cold temperatures to come get that vaccine,” she said.
The patients had a variety of reasons for wanting the shot, Greear said.
“They wanted to spend time with family again. They wanted to not be so afraid,” she said.
Many people after getting the shot exhaled a sigh of relief, Greear said.
“They would get all teared up and say, ‘Thank you so much. I’ve been waiting so long for this,’” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.