By appointment only: Lawrence County offices closed to walk-in traffic

DEADWOOD — Following a March 20 meeting, the Lawrence County Commission moved to close county offices to walk-in traffic, while the Lawrence County Courthouse will remain open as usual.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said the measure went into effect Monday.
“The County will follow suit of the local municipalities and close county offices to walk-in public traffic,” Outka said. “County offices will remain fully staffed. However, like the cities, the county will move to an appointment system to serve the needs of the public. The public is encouraged to use on-line resources to the extent possible and to make an appointment if a visit to the county offices is necessary.”
The decision to close county buildings, excluding the courthouse, was made in order to protect the public, county employees, and to lessen the transmission of the COVID-19.
“However, our offices will remain manning levels during regular business hours and we are committed to providing services to our fellow citizens,” Outka said. “Whenever possible, we are asking that you utilize phone, web, and mail services to conduct business. In the event you need to come to our offices to do business, we ask that you please call ahead and make an appointment with the office in question. Someone will meet you at the door, and escort you to an area designated for this purpose. They will handle your needs, and then escort you from the facility.”
The phone numbers for each office are located on the county website at www.lawrence.sd.us and will be posted on a sheet on the main doors of the Administrative Annex building.
“We understand that this change to our regular operations will be inconvenient for all involved,” Outka said. “But we ask that you please make this adjustment with us. We will be monitoring the situation very closely and will resume regular operations as soon as it is recommended. As always, if you require any special accommodations, please let us know and we will do our very
best to assist you.”
Those without mobile phone access are asked to come around the corner to the left and ring the doorbell. Someone will then be out to assist.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.