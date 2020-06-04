Butte-Lawrence County Fair canceled

NISLAND — The Butte-Lawrence County Fair will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cindy Riley, an administrative assistant for Butte-Lawrence County Extension, said the decision was made Tuesday.
“While it was very hard to make — the fair board had a difficult time coming to that decision — we do look forward to next year when we’ll be celebrating our 100th year,” Riley said.
It was earlier announced there would be no face-to-face meetings until Aug. 15, but county fair achievement days were an exception at that time. Riley said that Aug. 15 date was one of the reasons for this week’s cancelation.
“There was concern about the safety of those in attendance,” Riley said.
A possible alternative reared its head.
“Because of the CDC guidelines and also those of the Board of Regents and SDSU Extension, we were considering virtual shows,” Riley said.
Guidelines included no face-to-face interaction, gatherings limited to 15 people, and the 6-foot social distancing, and usage of facemasks.
Virtual shows would include limited times of having one person at a time bringing in animals. The animals would be unloaded, shown, and reloaded before making the trip home.
Riley said the board thought that would not be worth the time. She added making those changes would take a lot of time, and it could have been really confusing for families.
This year’s event was scheduled to run from July 27 to Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds at Nisland. Riley said Butte County boasts roughly 300 4-H members.
Cancelation of the fair does not mean the 4-H year is over. 4-H members traditionally must complete the year by entering items at the fair.
Riley said completion requirements are currently waived, and committees are working on possible alternatives.
The Butte County Fair began in 1921 but was not held in 1931, 1936, 1937, and 1943-46.
Lawrence County joined forces with Butte County in 1979 because of a lack of adequate fairground facilities. The first Butte-Lawrence County Fair was held in 1980.
