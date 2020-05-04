Butte County to continue COVID-19 protocols through May 31

BUTTE COUNTY –– The Butte County Commission held a special online meeting Thursday to discuss potential procedures and timetable for reopening the county’s administrative offices, opting to wait until at least the end of May.
Sheriff Fred Lamphere, who is also the county’s emergency manager, said he’d previously expected to be able to open the offices the beginning of May, he no longer feels that is feasible.
“I think … we’ve got a few things we need to get in place, and I think we’ve got to get some placards up and have a little bit of protocol as to the number of people we’d be allowing in the offices or in the lobbies,” he said. “The indicators still say that we’re going to get a little surge of this (COVID-19). (The state indicators) say that when things start to open up (and) more activity starts, we’ll see some spikes.”
Following discussions between Lamphere and Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt, Lamphere said they determined it would be prudent to hammer out some basic protocols to have in place to protect county employees and the public prior to reopening to public access.
“I think we could do a few more things and tighten things up, have a protocol in place, get some public information out as to how we’re going to reopen, and what they expect when they come to the (county offices) and anticipate what they’re going to do,” he said. “I know the court itself is not going to allow any jury trials through the whole month of May and they’re limiting their activity as much as they can.”
Lamphere said in his office, he’s heard no complaints from members of the public about the current operation model.
“I’ve not had one person show any frustration, if they need something, they call,” he said.
Commission Chairman Stan Harms offered that perhaps the county should just continue doing business via phone, email, and mail through the end of May.
“Everything seems to be working pretty well the way we’re operating right now,” he said. “To continue it this way for the month of May doesn’t seem like it’s going to cause a hardship to many people.”
Belle Fourche Mayor Gloria Landphere tuned into the online meeting and said she is currently working on draft protocols for how the city would handle the reopening of some of its offices, including the Belle Fourche Area Community Center.
“We’re just getting this started now,” she said, adding she’d like to have the protocols in place, including signage and protective measures, prior to resuming business as usual. “We can only open up as much as staff monitoring can handle, and you only have so much staff.”
As for a potential reopening date for the city, Landphere said she’s in agreement with the sheriff, pushing it back until at least June 1.
“We’ve got to go through a lot of education with the council, education with staffing,” Landphere said. “It just will take time.”
Butte County Auditor Elaine Jensen touched on the success the county has seen related to absentee voting.
“As of today, we’re just a few numbers shy of hitting 900 absentee ballots,” she said. “So, the absentee (voting) is working, our letters are working incredibly well.”
Jensen encouraged county residents to continue utilizing absentee voting but if someone absolutely feels the need to vote in person, the county has set up a mobile voting trailer in the rear parking lot of the county administrative building located at 117 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
She said a county staff person will begin manning the mobile voting unit beginning Monday.
The mobile voting unit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Express Vote touchscreen machine will be available to accommodate Butte County voters with disabilities.
The commission unanimously voted to continue the COVID-19 protocols and keep the county offices closed for public access until at least May 31.
Harms said a committee involving commissioners and department heads should begin working on the protocols and timetable for reopening to be discussed during the May 19 meeting of the commission.
