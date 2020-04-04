Butte County extends administrative office closures through April 30

BUTTE COUNTY — The Butte County administrative offices will be closed to the public until at least April 30.
The county authorized the temporary closure to the public of the county’s administrative offices through April 6 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, Butte County Sheriff and Emergency Manager Fred Lamphere recommended the continued closure until at least April 30 to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
This includes the offices of: treasurer, auditor, equalization, and register of deeds. The offices will continue to be staffed to assist the public but solely via telephone, email, and mail.
The public can call or email Butte County offices at the information below to access services or with any questions.
Auditor:
(605) 892-4485
auditor@buttesd.org
Director of Equalization/Zoning:
(605) 892-3950
Register of Deeds:
(605) 892-2912
Treasurer:
(605) 892-4456
State’s Attorney Office:
(605) 892-3337
Clerk of Courts
(605) 892-2516
