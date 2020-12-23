Butte County approves $1K COVID-19 stipend for county employees

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission approved a $1,000 COVID-19 stipend for each fulltime county employee.
The commission held a special meeting to discuss the topic Tuesday. Commission Chairman Stan Harms explained the county’s current position related to federal CARES Act funding it has received.
“As of Friday, we were up to $900,229.40 that we already received and there’s still some more pending,” he said. “So, in light of that, I just felt like maybe a COVID stipend would be in line for county workers.”
The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. The funds may only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency from March 1 to Dec. 30.
Auditor Elaine Jensen told the commission that the county could afford to set aside roughly $200,000 of the federal funding. If the county paid every fulltime employee $1,000, and part time employees a percentage of that, based on the number of hours worked, Jensen said it would cost $55,501.47. For example, a county employee who works 48 hours per pay period would receive 60%, or $600.
Jensen said it’s been a difficult and trying year for county staff, many of whom work directly with the public.
“It’s been a hard year,” Jensen said. “I also know that a lot of employees have had costs to go with this that they’ve had to pay out of their own pocket because of COVID. There’s been a lot of different things that people have had to do to respond to this.”
The commission considered the stipend as a way to thank county employees for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.
“Everybody’s really stepped up to the plate … during this whole thing,” Commissioner Karrol Herman said. “I agree we should do something for them.”
Commissioner Kim Richards moved to allocate $1,000 to each fulltime county employee, and a percentage of that rate for part time employees, based on amount of hours worked. Herman seconded. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the stipend.
Commissioner James Ager voted in opposition.
“They work hard every day, they’re dedicated to their jobs … everybody appreciates them,” he said. “I just can’t do it. We can’t take government funds and give it to ourselves.”
The stipend money is scheduled to be deposited with the regular payroll, scheduled for Dec. 24.
The commissioners agreed to discuss a potential stipend it could allocate for ambulance service workers within the county during its end of the year meeting, scheduled for Dec. 31.
