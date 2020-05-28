Butte County adopts pandemic response plan, reopening procedures

BUTTE COUNTY –– The Butte County Commission adopted a pandemic response plan and reopening procedures to commence June 1.
With no recorded cases of COVID-19, Butte County will soon institute phase three guidelines and protocols, allowing businesses and individuals continue business as usual. Butte County has prepared a three-tiered pandemic response plan with phase three being the least restrictive of the strategy’s protocols. The topic was discussed during the commission’s May 19 virtual meeting.
“This plan is something we’re asking to adopt, and then once it’s adopted … we have this plan in place, then we’ll start to operate from this plan,” Sheriff Fred Lamphere said. “This isn’t an ordinance; this isn’t a law; it’s a recommendation and a guide for how to respond to these events. I think if we have a guide, they’re easier to navigate, to use, and ultimately, to change protocol, based on circumstances.”
Lucas Kubik is serving as an intern under Lamphere, who also serves as the county’s emergency manager, assisted with the preparation of the pandemic response plan.
Kubik said that by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards, Butte County is currently at phase three with no recorded cases within the county’s boundaries.
As such, Butte County is considered a low mitigation area. According to the plan, the state and county virus peak prediction is the end of May to the beginning of June, and, as such, the current course of action deemed appropriate is to lift voluntary restrictions for Butte County and institute and disseminate suggested guidelines and protocols for individuals, employers, and vulnerable populations within the county.
According to the plan, efforts will be focused to prepare, mitigate, and respond to a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Butte County. In the event that a significant outbreak occurs that strains current county resources, three phases have been developed in this document for proper response.
If cases were to crop up in the county, with community spread a possibility, Lamphere said he would communicate with the county commission with recommendations to take appropriate action at that time.
“At this point, without the numbers … that are, by all standards, a public health risk, that’s where we’re at,” he said. “So, if that changes, we’ll go back to at least an emergency meeting or active an EOC (emergency operations center) and bring all the decision makers together and move into a different phase.”
If a rise in COVID-19 cases occurs with phase three guidelines and protocols in place, Lamphere said phase two protocols could be instituted. The plan states that an upgrade from phases two to one would be implemented if COVID-19 overcomes Butte County capacity and, at that time, the county could seek state assistance.
According to the response plan, the guidelines and protocols within have been compiled from federal and state guidance, and CDC guidelines and protocols make up a majority of its data and content.
Phase one involves restrictions that address an area that has had an outbreak and is considered a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. Phase two addresses communities that have a low, manageable number of cases and reopening procedures can begin slowly with safety protocols in place to mitigate COVID-19 spread from person to person. And phase three is considered as a community or area that has zero recorded cases for which reopening can begin on a larger scale with safety protocols slowly discontinuing as the COVID-19 risk to that community falls to zero. Each phase is divided into three categories: individuals, employers, and specific types of employers.
Phase three protocols
In phase three, the plan recommends that vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions but should practice social distancing to minimize exposure to social settings where distance may not be practical. Low risk individuals are recommended to consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
As for employers, phase three protocols involve resuming unrestricted staffing of worksites with social distancing policies and safety protocols being lifted at the business owner’s discretion. Additionally, the plan allows the ability of employers to develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with federal, state, and local regulations and guidance regarding social distancing; protective equipment; temperature checks; testing, isolation, and contact tracing; sanitation; travel; monitoring workforce symptoms; and not allowing symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
The plan lays out particular recommendations for specific types of employers. Visitation to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume but it is recommended that those who interact with residents and patients be diligent with hygiene.
Large venues, such as movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship, and sit-down dining establishments, are allowed to operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
Gyms are allowed to remain open, as long as they adhere to standard sanitation protocols.
Bars will be allowed to operate with increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.
Executing the plan
With concerns about county staff continuing to maintain their relative workloads with the added burden of enforcing social distancing and sanitation efforts, Commission Chairman Stan Harms suggested the county consider hiring additional employees.
“We might need a doorman just to keep the numbers (at the appropriate levels) and ask the appropriate questions,” Harms said.
Lamphere agreed.
“We’re probably going to have to have temporary employees … that is going to be able to handle the doorway, but also clean the area immediately after that person leaves before they allow the next person in and control the flow,” he said. “I think we can be open, but I think it needs to be controlled.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.