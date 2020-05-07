Butte County 1st quarter 2020 crime stats holding steady

BUTTE COUNTY –– First quarter statistics for the Butte County State’s Attorney’s office have continued to remain steady, with 159 new cases filed in the first three months of 2020.
Butte County Civil Attorney LeEllen McCartney spoke to the county commission during its Tuesday virtual meeting about the first quarter of the year, which spans January through March.
“We had 87 (felony) cases filed in the first quarter of 2020,” she said. “That’s three fewer cases than 2019, but still up over 11 cases from 2018 (in the same time period).”
“Even with everything going down … in the end of March (with pandemic conditions), we’re still right on par with where we’ve been,” she said.
As for magistrate cases, misdemeanor files that require court appearance, the county filed 69 of those in that time frame, which is up 27 cases from 2019.
McCartney said that is likely partial due to the legislature reclassifying some types of traffic offenses, like driving while your license is suspended, to require court appearances.
The county has filed six juvenile cases, which include abuse and neglect cases, so far. That is down 19 cases from this time in 2019 but is on par with 2018.
So far this quarter, the county has had 159 cases come into the office, which is down 11 from 2019. McCartney said that includes all cases, even those in which the county opted not to file charges against someone.
“Of course, COVID-19 has really had an impact on law enforcement … and people staying in, not going to bars, that kind of thing,” she said.
The county still has 64 cases pending in office database from 2019, which McCartney attributed to people absconding or those who have warrants open for their arrest.
Next, she offered trends the office has observed this year so far.
“The felonies and the Class 1 misdemeanors are trending slightly downward but it’s really (of) no significance,” McCartney said. “And the magistrate has seen a large increase. Juvenile cases show a substantial decrease, but we don’t know if that’s due to no school, the stay at home advice … it could be a lot of things as well.”
The majority of cases involving incidents between people are simple assault, domestic violence, which account for 14 cases. The county has six new cases of violations of bond or violations of protection orders.
“We do have six cases of failure to report accidents, which is kind of unusual,” McCartney said. “That’s a little bit high.”
The county has opened four cases of intentional damage to property.
What about drug and alcohol offenses?
“DUIs (driving under the influence) are a booming business, there’s 16 of them that were brought into the court in the first quarter,” McCartney said. “And they’re ticketing open container as well, we’ve got 12 of those counts.”
The office has filed eight new possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, which is misdemeanor possession, in the first quarter of the year.
“And five felony counts of possession of controlled substances,” McCartney said. “We also have six underage drinking cases.”
“As far as sex offenses and offenses against minors, these are going to be going up here after the first quarter,” she said. “There’s been quite a few in April and May. But right now, we had two counts pending of sexual contact with a child and two of abuse of a child.”
The majority of the traffic offenses seen in that time frame, McCartney said are driving under suspension and driving with no insurance.
“I’ll continue to keep those (the statistics) so that you know kind of where the crime is in the county, what people are doing, what’s going on,” she said.
