Butte Co. establishes temporary election polling locations

BUTTE COUNTY –– The Butte County Commission May 5 adopted a resolution to establish temporary election polling locations for the June 2 primary election.
“This is … one of the responses we have to the pandemic, COVID-19, where we need to consolidate polling places so that we can make sure that we protect the poll workers, as well as the public, as much as possible,” LeEllen McCartney, the county’s civil attorney, said during the virtual meeting.
Butte County Auditor, Elaine Jensen, the county’s election official, told the commission she hopes to be able to combine some election precincts due to an anticipated smaller turnout.
She said she hopes to be able to combine precincts 21, 22, 23, and 24 at one table, which she expects would be manned by three poll workers at the Belle Fourche Community Hall. In addition, polling places for Romans precinct 11, Minnesela precinct 16, and Fruitdale precincts 17 will be held at the community hall.
Jensen said she will encourage poll workers to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations related to social distancing and preventative measures for COVID-19.
For Newell precincts 14 and 20, Jensen said she’d like to combine the town with Castle Rock precinct 6, Union precinct 8, Horsecreek precinct 13, Orman precinct 12, and Nisland precinct 18.
Jensen said that the county has received at least 1,000 absentee ballots, leading her to believe there will likely be a decrease in the amount of people who vote in person.
“So that’s pretty incredible,” she said.
Jensen encouraged county residents to continue utilizing absentee voting but if someone absolutely feels the need to vote in person, the county has set up a mobile voting trailer in the rear parking lot of the county administrative building located at 117 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
A county staff person will man the mobile voting unit, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Express Vote touchscreen machine will be available to accommodate Butte County voters with disabilities.
