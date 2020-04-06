Business as usual for Sasquatch, EL

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch and Expedition League woodbat baseball circuit assume a “business as usual” mode as they prepare for their third Expedition League baseball season set to start May 26.
“We talk with the league as a whole, and all the teams,” Sasquatch general manager and co-owner Eric Schmidt said. He added they engage in conference calls on a very regular basis: weekly, if not more frequently.
“Obviously, it’s a very fluid situation,” Schmidt said in referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that is disrupting activities throughout the nation and around the world.
“That’s why we talk so much as a league, but we’re heeding what the experts are telling us. We just move forward until the CDC, federal, state, or local government tells us we can’t,” he added.
No one knows what will happen over the next two months. Schmidt said this means the team and league will proceed as though the season will start on time.
“I think everybody wants us to start on May 26 and get back to their normal, daily lives,” Schmidt said. He added people will be eager to attend games if that entertainment and social atmosphere are provided when restrictions are lifted.
Sasquatch personnel are focusing on themes and promotions, as they are not meeting people. Schmidt said each home game in 2020 will carry a theme, with some being brand new. He added several dates are being finalized.
One new promotion Schmidt did share features a $10,000 giveaway, partnered with The Lodge at Deadwood. Someone will win the prize if a Sasquatch player hits a bases-loaded home run in the eighth inning.
A brand-new coaching staff will guide the Sasquatch in 2020. DJ Engle is the head coach, with Andrew Pratt the hitting coach and Dan Drullinger serving as the pitching coach.
Schmidt said the overall talent level should increase across the board.
“We’re looking to get more and more involved in the community,” Schmidt said. That could take the form of player appearances, fundraising efforts, or baseball camps.
Another new aspect to the Sasquatch is that Spearfish residents have assumed complete ownership of the team. Schmidt and a group he called “silent partners” bought the squad from former owner Steve Wagner, who remains as league commissioner.
Schmidt would not reveal the names of the four other owners but said he is the managing partner.
“Their whole goal was to keep this in town,” Schmidt said of those co-owners. He added they wanted to invest in the team because they believe in it. They do not want to be involved in the daily operations, according to Schmidt.
“It kind of boiled down to the opportunity that was laid out when Kevin and Heidi (Bybee) decided to step away and put the team up for sale,” Schmidt said when asked how his ownership role materialized.
Schmidt added the partners and he regard the team as a significant community asset that they want to see here for the long term.
Longtime fans will recognize a brand-new team for this season: the Sioux Falls Sunfish. That team is taking the place of the Hub City Hotshots, who are on hiatus.
Sioux Falls is now the league’s biggest market. Schmidt said it will also be fun to have another South Dakota team to play.
Schmidt’s involvement with the Sasquatch started in February 2018. He was excited as a baseball fan and later made himself available for opportunities with the team.
“The biggest thing is having this caliber of baseball in Spearfish,” Schmidt said in recapping the highlights of the last two years. “It’s the best baseball you can watch live in the entire region.”
Schmidt also enjoyed seeing the happiness and smiles on fans’ faces each night.
City and area support for the Sasquatch has been great, in Schmidt’s view. He said the first year was a learning process as far as obtaining sponsorships, securing host families, and gaining advertising partnerships lined up.
“Once people came to the ballpark for the first time, they understood what we were doing and what we were about,” Schmidt said. “It’s really taken off since that opening day.”
Fans may visit the Spearfish Sasquatch website to keep abreast of official changes. Announcements will also be posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Schmidt said things are going OK as far as securing host families for the players. He added everyone is in a “wait and see” mode with respect to that.
“We have a lot of host families that are returning from last year,” Schmidt said. “We’re getting interest; we’re getting applications in.”
Each of the two divisions (Lewis and Clark) will crown a first-half champion. Those teams will host two of the three games in a divisional series. Standings will reset at that time for the second half.
If one team wins both halves, the division runner-up in the second half will take the other divisional playoff spot. The two remaining teams — one from each division — will meet in the championship series.
“We want people to get excited about the season,” Schmidt said. “But also, we’re not doing it no matter what. We have to abide by what happens.”
