Bush presents message in Call to Unite event

Former President George W. Bush participated in the Call to Unite livestream which featured Bush, former President Bill Clinton and a number of celebrities.
This is Bush’s speech.
“This is a challenging and solemn time in the life of our nation and world. A remorseless, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us, a disease that can quickly take breath and life.
Medical professionals are risking their own health for the health of others, and we’re deeply grateful.
Officials at every level are setting out the requirements of public health that protect us all, and we all need to do our part.
The disease also threatens broader damage -- harm to our sense of safety, security, and community.
The larger challenge we share is to confront an outbreak of fear and loneliness, and it is frustrating that many of the normal tools of compassion -- a hug, a touch -- can bring the opposite of the good we intend.
In this case, we serve our neighbor by separating from them. We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This requires us to be not only compassionate but creative in our outreach; and people across the nation are using the tools of technology in the cause of solidarity.
In this time of testing, we need to remember a few things:
First, let us remember we have faced times of testing before. Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving, and to embrace unavoidable new duties. And I have no doubt -- none at all -- that this spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America.
Second, let us remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find ways to be present in the lives of others — to ease their anxiety and share their burdens.
Third, let’s remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill, and the unemployed.
Finally, let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat.
In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God.
We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.